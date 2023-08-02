50 Cent explains why it’s important for him to get into ‘performing shape’

50 Cent has recently explained he wants to get into “shape” mainly because of his age so that he has no problem while performing at a concert.



In a new interview with Men’s Health for new Hip-Hop Is Life issue, the rapper said, “I’m … working out to get myself stronger, ’cause who’s to say you’re not gonna get hit again?”

The Intro singer was reportedly shot nine times in 2000 but then he revived himself and now at 48, the singer hit gym to stay fit and healthy.

The rapper also included the gym routine in his video for In Da Club released in 2003.

“I put the gym in the middle of the video because, to me, that’s where I looked the coolest,” he told the outlet.

The Many Men crooner revealed, “That’s where I learned strong is not all muscle; it’s about being mentally and physically strong.”

50 Cent opened that he began taking care of his appearance as he signed up for new instalment of the Expendables franchise and Surviving El Chapo.

Addressing 2022 Super Bowl, the rapper mentioned, “I’m bigger than I was in the original video for 'In da Club', but I ain’t fat. After the Super Bowl was over, I’ve been hungry since.”

However, the singer disclosed that when hit the road for the final lap tour to celebrate 20th anniversary of Get Rich or Die Tryin, he decided to get back into “shape”.

“When I’m in top shape, I’m not sweating until song four. As for other rappers who might not be as fit? “They sweatin’ on the second verse. Like, ‘You just got out there and you soaking wet!’” shared 50 Cent.

The rapper added, “It’s more important to get back in shape now than it was then,”

“Simply because I’m getting older. It’s harder,” he joked.