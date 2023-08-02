 
Liam Payne celebrates One Direction's record-breaking achievement

By
Web Desk

|August 02, 2023

Liam Payne, a former member of One Direction band took to Instagram to express his excitement on achieving a special milestone in the music industry.

His band's first-ever single What Makes You Beautiful has reached nearly one billion streams.

Payne shared the album cover of One Direction's first album Up All Night, and paid tribute to his former bandmates.

He wrote, "Wow I just got told we’re about to make a billion streams on wmyb! Never in the making of this song so early in our career did I think I would be looking at those numbers what an achievement boys! I’m so lucky not only to share this with you but also this amazing fanbase every day I’m learning about myself and what was all of this for but now."

He added, "When I listen back and think of the power we all had including you as a fanbase. I’m so happy that for 5 years we made such a great soundtrack to life for myself and everyone who got to listen sharing laughter pain and everything in between miss you boys."

He concluded his message by expressing love for fans and bandmates, saying, "Lots of love me x."

Fans expressed their excitement in the comments section with one writing, "YEAA Exactly, Now a reunion would only cross trillions."

The music streaming platform Spotify commented, "We Are Emotional." 

