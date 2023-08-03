Millie Bobby Brown dances into Wednesday with lip balm promotion

Millie Bobby Brown shared a delightful moment on her Instagram grid on Wednesday, where she can be seen dancing around in a pink pyjama set. The 19-year-old star of Stranger Things used the post to promote her florence by mills lip balm.

In the video, Millie looked stunning in a strappy top and matching shorts that complemented her figure. Her dance moves were set to the tune of Peggy Gou's hit song. Alongside the post, she wrote, 'on Wednesdays we wear FBM lip oil,' making a clever reference to the famous quote from the movie Mean Girls.

Throughout the montage, Millie exuded confidence as she twirled and danced around, and at one point, she leaned in closer to the camera to apply the lip balm product. Towards the end of the video, her followers caught a glimpse of her fiancé, Jake Bongiovi, 20, as he walked out of the kitchen door.

Back in April, Millie made the joyful announcement of her engagement to Jake, whom she had been dating for two years. Jake is the son of Jon Bon Jovi, the renowned musician. Taking to social media, Millie shared a monochrome picture where she proudly showed off her glimmering engagement ring, and she couldn't contain her happiness while in the loving embrace of her new fiancé.