Russia-Ukraine war: Moscow claims downing 7 Kyiv drones

Police officers block off an area around a damaged office block of the Moscow International Business Center following a reported drone attack in Moscow on July 30, 2023. — AFP

As both parties are increasing their push to inflict more damage upon the other by turning to unmanned assaults, the Russian defence ministry said Thursday that it has thwarted seven drone attacks from Ukraine, with no casualties as a result of what Moscow termed a "terrorist attack".

The drones were brought to the ground over the airspace of Kaluga region, — 124 miles southwest of Moscow — as Kiyv tries to penetrate into the Russian power city with the help of its drones.

The defence ministry said it had foiled "a terrorist attack with drones in the region".

The attack was also confirmed by the Regional governor Vyacheslav Shapsha on Telegram that "seven drones had been shot down," adding that there were no casualties.

As the Russia-Ukraine war enters its second year, drone attacks on Russian cities and towns have multiplied in recent weeks.

Russia said Tuesday, it had partially repelled a drone attack in Moscow but that one of them hit a building in the city, which witnessed a similar strike over the weekend.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned Sunday that "war" was coming to Russia, with the country's "symbolic centres and military bases" becoming targets.

Yesterday Ukranian grain facilities came under attack by Russian drones on an inland port in Izmail on the River Danube near the Romanian border.

This photograph on August 2, 2023, shows a view of a damaged building at a Ukrainian port on the Danube after a night drone attack in the Odesa region. — AFP

After the drone attack, a passenger building and machinery used for grain loading have been damaged as the video shows large flames coming out from the scene.

According to the Ukrainian defence ministry, a grain silo was damaged in the Danube port of Izmail in the Odesa region.

"Ukrainian grain has the potential to feed millions of people worldwide," the ministry wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The attack was condemned by Romanian President Klaus Iohannis deplored Russian assaults on Ukraine "in the proximity of Romania" as unacceptable.

Ukraine's air force said during the night that Russian drones were heading for the Danube River, where Ukraine has two ports, Izmail and Reni. Ukraine's military command in the south said air defences had been operating for almost three hours.

"Emergency services were working on the site of the latest Russian attack, and there were no reports of any casualties," Odesa regional leader Oleh Kiper said.