Kate Middleton to face consequence of attacks on expert admired by Giorgio Armani?

August 03, 2023

Former Vodgue editor Suzy Menkes commands respect from people like Giorgio Armani and several Hollywood celebrities.

She is followed on Instagram by the likes of Victoria Beckham, David Beckham, Maria Sharapova, Cindy Crawford, Paris Hilton, and many other celebrities.

The 79-year-old fashion expert was recently ridiculed and mocked over her appearance when she criticised Kate Middleton recently. Some royal fans were observed hurling death threats at the fashion expert online.

Although Kate Middleton had nothing to do with online attacks on the former Vogue editor, some people believe she should approach the veteran journalist to console her.

Menkes had invited an expert to discuss Kate's outfits and jewellery on her podcast Creative Conversations.

She went on to call the Princess of Wales a disappointment in her approach to jewellery and praised Queen Camilla.

Shortly after Daily Mail published a story on her podcast, a large number of Kate's fan took to social media websites to mock her.

Multiple accounts shared the veteran journalist's photos and mocked her over her appearance.

A royal observer said Kate and Prince William's supporters were following in the footsteps of Meghan and Harry's fans.


