Billie Eilish stuns crowd with performance of 'What Was I Made For?' at Lollapalooza

Billie Eilish graced the stage at Lollapalooza 2023 on Thursday, treating the audience to a special performance of her song "What Was I Made For?" from the Barbie film soundtrack.

Clad in a black Michael Jordan Chicago Bulls jersey and basketball shorts, Eilish captivated the crowd as she sat on the stage floor while the music video for the track played in the background. Fans couldn't contain their excitement, cheering loudly as she delivered the emotional ballad, and she even smiled as the video's final scene played.

The singer-songwriter had officially joined the impressive lineup of musicians contributing to the film's album, and she had announced the collaboration via Instagram in early July. Eilish expressed her enthusiasm for the song, saying, "We made this song for Barbie and it means the absolute worrrrllld to me. This movie is gonna change ur lives and hopefully this song will too. Get ready to sob."

The music video for "What Was I Made For?" was a remarkable feat, shot in a single take. In the video, Eilish can be seen sorting through a collection of Barbie clothes, reminiscent of her own red carpet-outfits. The touching piano ballad features heartfelt lyrics like “Think I forgot / How to be happy / Something I’m not / But something I can be / Something I wait for / Something I’m made for / Something I’m made for.” The song was recorded alongside her brother Finneas, who played a significant role in its creation.

After the music video premiered, Eilish took to social media to share her thoughts. She revealed that she and her brother were deeply moved after being shown a few unfinished scenes from the 'Barbie' film by the director, Greta Gerwig.

The film's album boasted an impressive lineup of artists, including mega-stars like Ava Max, Dominic Fike, Gayke, Haim, the Kid Laroi, Lizzo, and, of course, Billie Eilish. The album was produced by the renowned Mark Ronson, and Rolling Stone had announced this star-studded roster in May, adding to the anticipation and excitement surrounding the film and its accompanying soundtrack.