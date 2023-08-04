 
Shenae Grimes-Beech talks about Meghan Markle's '90210' cameo

By
Web Desk

|August 04, 2023

Shenae Grimes-Beech talks about Meghan Markles 90210 cameo

Shenae Grimes-Beech, the star of 90210,  an American teen drama television series, doesn't know Meghan Markle made a cameo on the show.

Speaking on a podcast, she said “I don’t think any of us really remember at all,” Grimes-Beech said of the 2008 scene. “It was such a blip on our radar.”

Meghan is known for appearing in a scene involving sexual activity.

Although Shenae and Meghan Markle were together in the scene, the actor said she “can’t remember all of the guest stars that came on.”

She added that having Prince Harry's wife as a guest star is “pretty iconic” and “pretty cool” looking back.

The actor, who played  Annie Wilson, said the Season 1 moment was “one scene at one time” amid “119 episodes.”

In the now-viral clip, Annie waved at Ethan before realizing he was involved in sexual activity with Meghan's character, Wendy.

Meghan Markle is often trolled online for her "90210" cameo. 


