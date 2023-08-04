 
menu menu menu

'1000-lb Sisters' star Amy Slaton flaunts impressive weight loss

By
Web Desk

|August 04, 2023

1000-lb Sisters star Amy Slaton flaunts impressive weight loss
'1000-lb Sisters' star Amy Slaton flaunts impressive weight loss

1000-lb Sisters star Amy Slaton recently showcased her impressive weight loss and described herself as perfectly "imperfect". Taking to social media, the 35-year-old TV star, Amy flaunted her now slimmer appearance.

Amy is best known for her appearance along with her sister Tammy Slaton at the TLC show that features the siblings on their weight loss journey. The fourth season of the show was aired on the channel earlier this year (2023).

According to the Mirror, Amy has lost more than 100lbs of weight in recent years and she showcased a slimmer look recently as compared to her debut in 2020.

Amy, who regularly shares updates with her fans posted a video on TikTok which included a selfie.

Amy Slaton teased shes perfectly imperfect in a recent post on social media ( Image: amyhalterman87)
Amy Slaton teased she's 'perfectly imperfect' in a recent post on social media ( Image: amyhalterman87)

She also posted a picture on social media that featured herself in a black t-shirt with having print of what appeared to be a wolf surrounded by planets. Amy wrote "#perfectly imperfect" on her photo.

The selfie played in a loop and a song by Ada Pasternak Perfectly Imperfect played in the background.

Fans expressed their admiration over the impressive weight loss of Amy Slaton with one writing, "Looking great."

A second one wrote, "Looking beautiful Amy," a third one added, "Proud of you, Tammy and Chris for y'all weight loss [sic]".

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry’s ‘tense’ relationship with Meghan Markle is on full display video

Prince Harry’s ‘tense’ relationship with Meghan Markle is on full display
Prince William and Kate left embarrassed after team's blunder

Prince William and Kate left embarrassed after team's blunder

Rita Ora and Taika Waititi finally spill the beans on their intimate L.A wedding

Rita Ora and Taika Waititi finally spill the beans on their intimate L.A wedding

Zachary Levi voices frustration over SAG-AFTRA strike restrictions on actors

Zachary Levi voices frustration over SAG-AFTRA strike restrictions on actors
Shenae Grimes-Beech talks about Meghan Markle's '90210' cameo

Shenae Grimes-Beech talks about Meghan Markle's '90210' cameo
Prince Harry making world ‘fear the worst’: ‘Meghan’s no walk in the park' video

Prince Harry making world ‘fear the worst’: ‘Meghan’s no walk in the park'
Dua Lipa shares sneak peek into making of ‘Barbie’ hit ‘Dance The Night’

Dua Lipa shares sneak peek into making of ‘Barbie’ hit ‘Dance The Night’

Billie Eilish honours late actor Angus Cloud with emotional tribute at Lollapalooza

Billie Eilish honours late actor Angus Cloud with emotional tribute at Lollapalooza
Natalie Portman talks about owning a sports team

Natalie Portman talks about owning a sports team