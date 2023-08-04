'1000-lb Sisters' star Amy Slaton flaunts impressive weight loss

1000-lb Sisters star Amy Slaton recently showcased her impressive weight loss and described herself as perfectly "imperfect". Taking to social media, the 35-year-old TV star, Amy flaunted her now slimmer appearance.

Amy is best known for her appearance along with her sister Tammy Slaton at the TLC show that features the siblings on their weight loss journey. The fourth season of the show was aired on the channel earlier this year (2023).

According to the Mirror, Amy has lost more than 100lbs of weight in recent years and she showcased a slimmer look recently as compared to her debut in 2020.

Amy, who regularly shares updates with her fans posted a video on TikTok which included a selfie.

Amy Slaton teased she's 'perfectly imperfect' in a recent post on social media ( Image: amyhalterman87)

She also posted a picture on social media that featured herself in a black t-shirt with having print of what appeared to be a wolf surrounded by planets. Amy wrote "#perfectly imperfect" on her photo.

The selfie played in a loop and a song by Ada Pasternak Perfectly Imperfect played in the background.

Fans expressed their admiration over the impressive weight loss of Amy Slaton with one writing, "Looking great."

A second one wrote, "Looking beautiful Amy," a third one added, "Proud of you, Tammy and Chris for y'all weight loss [sic]".