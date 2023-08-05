'Breaking Bad' star Bryan Cranston reacts to Mark Margolis death

Bryan Cranston and Mark Margolis shared screen on two spectacular series

Bryan Cranston is sad as his fellow Breaking Bad actor Mark Margolis, aka Don Hector Salamanca, in the Emmy-winning series, has breathed his last on August 3 after a "short illness."

Sharing a moving note on Instagram, the You Honor star, in which he also shared the screen with the late actor, wrote, "I am very saddened today to learn of a friend’s passing."



The 67-year-old continued, "Mark Margolis was a really good actor and a lovely human being. Fun and engaging off the set, and (in the case of Breaking Bad and Your Honor) intimidating and frightening on set."

"His quiet energy belied his mischievous nature and curious mind… And he loved sharing a good joke. I miss him already."

"Rest now, Mark and thank you for your friendship and your exceptional body of work," he concluded.

The Philadelphia native journey in the hit AMC drama in 2009 was spanned into an equally-hit spin-off, Better Call Saul.

The veteran actor once shared his cheeky views on the hard-nosed character, ‘I was only coming onto Breaking Bad as far as I knew for that one episode, but there’s no accounting for taste, and the fans took a fancy to me," he continued.



"Somebody asked me recently, “How did you manage to play such a horrible guy?” and I said, “Have you talked to my friends? They’ll tell you I’m pretty miserable, to begin with."

Besides the insanely hit series, Margolis proved his acting chops in Scarface, Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, Black Swan, and Hannibal.

Meanwhile, his family broke the news of his demise, "He was one of a kind. We won’t see his likes again," his manager added.

"He was a treasured client and a lifelong friend. I was lucky to know him.’

Margolis died at the age of 83.

