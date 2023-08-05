 
menu menu menu

'Breaking Bad' star Bryan Cranston reacts to Mark Margolis death

By
Web Desk

|August 05, 2023

Bryan Cranston and Mark Margolis shared screen on two spectacular series
Bryan Cranston and Mark Margolis shared screen on two spectacular series

Bryan Cranston is sad as his fellow Breaking Bad actor Mark Margolis, aka Don Hector Salamanca, in the Emmy-winning series, has breathed his last on August 3 after a "short illness."

Sharing a moving note on Instagram, the You Honor star, in which he also shared the screen with the late actor, wrote, "I am very saddened today to learn of a friend’s passing."

The 67-year-old continued, "Mark Margolis was a really good actor and a lovely human being. Fun and engaging off the set, and (in the case of Breaking Bad and Your Honor) intimidating and frightening on set."

"His quiet energy belied his mischievous nature and curious mind… And he loved sharing a good joke. I miss him already."

"Rest now, Mark and thank you for your friendship and your exceptional body of work," he concluded.

The Philadelphia native journey in the hit AMC drama in 2009 was spanned into an equally-hit spin-off, Better Call Saul.

The veteran actor once shared his cheeky views on the hard-nosed character, ‘I was only coming onto Breaking Bad as far as I knew for that one episode, but there’s no accounting for taste, and the fans took a fancy to me," he continued.

"Somebody asked me recently, “How did you manage to play such a horrible guy?” and I said, “Have you talked to my friends? They’ll tell you I’m pretty miserable, to begin with."

Besides the insanely hit series, Margolis proved his acting chops in Scarface, Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, Black Swan, and Hannibal.

Meanwhile, his family broke the news of his demise, "He was one of a kind. We won’t see his likes again," his manager added.

"He was a treasured client and a lifelong friend. I was lucky to know him.’

Margolis died at the age of 83.

More From Entertainment:

Tickets go on sale for Lady Gaga shows

Tickets go on sale for Lady Gaga shows

Zachary Levi clarifies comments regarding SAG-AFTRA strike restrictions

Zachary Levi clarifies comments regarding SAG-AFTRA strike restrictions
Breaking Bad’s Hector Salamanca – Mark Margolis passes away at 83

Breaking Bad’s Hector Salamanca – Mark Margolis passes away at 83
Rita Wilson celebrates son Chet Hanks' birthday with touching Instagram post

Rita Wilson celebrates son Chet Hanks' birthday with touching Instagram post
Victoria and David Beckham seen relaxing on yacht with friends after Inter Miami matches

Victoria and David Beckham seen relaxing on yacht with friends after Inter Miami matches
Prince William leaves people of Scotland disappointed

Prince William leaves people of Scotland disappointed

'1000-lb Sisters' star Amy Slaton flaunts impressive weight loss

'1000-lb Sisters' star Amy Slaton flaunts impressive weight loss
Prince Harry’s ‘tense’ relationship with Meghan Markle is on full display video

Prince Harry’s ‘tense’ relationship with Meghan Markle is on full display
Prince William and Kate left embarrassed after team's blunder

Prince William and Kate left embarrassed after team's blunder