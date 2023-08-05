Pakistan-origin TikTok girl Mahek Bukhari found guilty of killing two men in gruesome crash

Mahek Bukhari. Instagram

A well-known British-Pakistani TikTok influencer and her mother have been found guilty of murder in a disturbing case involving a fatal car crash.

The verdict was delivered after a three-month trial, during which the court heard harrowing details of the events that led to the tragic deaths of two young men.

Mahek Bukhari, 24, who boasted nearly 129,000 followers on TikTok, and her mother Ansreen Bukhari, 46, were convicted of orchestrating a deadly plot that resulted in the deaths of Saqib Hussain and Hashim Ijazuddin, both 21 years old.

The incident occurred in February 2022 near Leicester, when the victims' car was forcefully rammed off the road. The court learned that the attack followed a series of events triggered by threats made by Saqib Hussain to expose an affair he had with Ansreen Bukhari.

Prosecutors painted a chilling picture of how Mahek Bukhari used her social media presence to deceive Saqib Hussain into meeting her under false pretenses. The victims' car was pursued and ultimately forced off the road, leading to a crash that claimed their lives.

Alongside the Bukhari mother-daughter duo, Rekhan Karwan and Raees Jamal were also found guilty of murder, while others were convicted of manslaughter. The jury deliberated for 28 hours before delivering the verdict.

The families of the victims expressed their sorrow and devastation at the loss of their loved ones. They described Saqib Hussain as a "much-loved young man" and Hashim Ijazuddin as a caring and kind-hearted individual. The families called the incident a senseless act that had shattered their lives and left a lasting void.

As the court prepares for sentencing Mahek Bukhari and her mother on September 1st, Judge Timothy Spencer KC emphasised the seriousness of the crime and the impending punishment.