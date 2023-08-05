Lizzo's response to damaging lawsuit fails to 'satisfy' fans?

Lizzo's fans found themselves in a tight spot when their star was accused of sexual harassment, body-shaming, and enabling a hostile work environment.

Following her ex-backup dancers' allegations, a handful of former associates of the four-time Grammy winner also revealed their alleged awful experience with her, according to NBC News.

One die-hard fan of the rapper wrote, "Everything she’s done for Black women, for curvy people in general, for the queer community, bringing power to all those communities, it just feels like a waste. Those communities really need to be uplifted," adding, "All the good she’s done, it will always be overshadowed by this."

Another added, "It’s very deflating. My script is body positivity. How can I go on stage and say, ‘Love yourself? Be positive. Don’t fat-shame people.’ But Lizzo is behind the scenes allegedly fat-shaming her own dancers?"

"I was so shocked, and I was so shaken by this because I guess I didn’t expect her to make any mistakes. And it is because of the trailblazer that she is and because she’s in a lane that’s all her own," a third said.

Lizzo, meanwhile, quashed the accusations via a strong-worded statement on social media.

"I am not here to be looked at as a victim, but I also know that I am not the villain that people and the media have portrayed me to be the last few days," she added.

One Tiktok user reacted to the statement as, "She said too much," Street said. "And because she said too much, she left room for people like me to be like, ‘Wait, why would you say that instead of this.’"