DJ Khaled's golfing regimen results in impressive weight loss

DJ Khaled has managed to shed over 20 pounds by engaging in golfing activities.



In an exclusive interview with Page Six, DJ Khaled revealed that he has successfully shed over 20 pounds through his newfound passion for golf. While his wife indulges in yoga, DJ Khaled has found solace on the links, leading to significant changes in his overall well-being.

Addressing his journey to a healthier lifestyle, he shared, "My wife loves yoga. I love golf. So while she does yoga, I am golfing." He admitted to occasionally overeating but has been diligently working on curbing this habit.

The results have been remarkable, with the 47-year-old producer proudly stating, "I was 290 about two months ago, and I am 267 today, ever since I've been playing golf. It may not be a lot to y'all, but it is a lot to me."

DJ Khaled expressed immense joy and inspiration from his progress, saying, "I have been feeling so amazing and inspired. I just feel great, and vibrant."

He acknowledged his love for chocolate chip cookies and Cinnamon Toast Crunch but emphasized that daily golfing and exercise are instrumental in maintaining balance and ensuring he doesn't overindulge.

For him, this journey toward a healthier lifestyle is not only about weight loss but also about feeling rejuvenated and motivated to continue his newfound habits.

Through his dedication and passion for golf, DJ Khaled has experienced positive transformations that have significantly impacted his overall well-being.