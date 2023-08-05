Sophia Bush reverts to maiden name and removes traces of marriage amid divorce news

Sophia Bush, the former star of "One Tree Hill," made a notable change on her Instagram account, reverting to her maiden name from her married name, amid reports of her divorce from Grant Hughes.

In light of the news that the couple has decided to end their marriage after just one year, Sophia also took down all the affectionate pictures of her estranged husband from her social media.

An insider told People, "Sophia and Grant were friends for 10 years and bonded during COVID through their love of community service. They continue to run their nonprofit together and remain good friends.”

Interestingly, the split occurred shortly after the couple celebrated their first wedding anniversary. On that occasion, Sophia Bush, aged 41, had expressed her love and happiness with a heartfelt tribute on social media, along with a picture from their wedding day.

She wrote, “Best decision of my life. It still feels just like this. Ecstatic. Running toward the future, grinning and laughing, together. I love you, my favorite. Happy Anniversary.” However, the post has since been removed.

Hughes, on the other hand, had also shared a sweet message dedicated to his wife on their anniversary, which remains on his Instagram page.

The situation has sparked interest among fans, as Sophia Hughes returned to her well-known maiden name and took down memories of her short-lived marriage.

Nevertheless, the former couple remains committed to working together on their charitable endeavors and preserving their amicable bond.