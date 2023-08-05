 
menu menu menu

Sophia Bush reverts to maiden name and removes traces of marriage amid divorce news

By
Web Desk

|August 05, 2023

Sophia Bush reverts to maiden name and removes traces of marriage amid divorce news
Sophia Bush reverts to maiden name and removes traces of marriage amid divorce news

Sophia Bush, the former star of "One Tree Hill," made a notable change on her Instagram account, reverting to her maiden name from her married name, amid reports of her divorce from Grant Hughes.

In light of the news that the couple has decided to end their marriage after just one year, Sophia also took down all the affectionate pictures of her estranged husband from her social media.

An insider told People, "Sophia and Grant were friends for 10 years and bonded during COVID through their love of community service. They continue to run their nonprofit together and remain good friends.”

Interestingly, the split occurred shortly after the couple celebrated their first wedding anniversary. On that occasion, Sophia Bush, aged 41, had expressed her love and happiness with a heartfelt tribute on social media, along with a picture from their wedding day. 

She wrote, “Best decision of my life. It still feels just like this. Ecstatic. Running toward the future, grinning and laughing, together. I love you, my favorite. Happy Anniversary.” However, the post has since been removed.

Hughes, on the other hand, had also shared a sweet message dedicated to his wife on their anniversary, which remains on his Instagram page.

The situation has sparked interest among fans, as Sophia Hughes returned to her well-known maiden name and took down memories of her short-lived marriage. 

Nevertheless, the former couple remains committed to working together on their charitable endeavors and preserving their amicable bond.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry’s no more a ‘compassion crusader’ but a ‘deluded fool’

Prince Harry’s no more a ‘compassion crusader’ but a ‘deluded fool’
Britney Spears' fans demand end to linking her to ex-husband's criminal activities

Britney Spears' fans demand end to linking her to ex-husband's criminal activities
Prince Harry is ‘fanning a dangerous flame’ to avoid ‘impending divorce’

Prince Harry is ‘fanning a dangerous flame’ to avoid ‘impending divorce’
Will Meghan Markle ever return to acting?

Will Meghan Markle ever return to acting?
Beyoncé’s team get ‘handsy’ on stage: ‘Someone’s losing a job!’

Beyoncé’s team get ‘handsy’ on stage: ‘Someone’s losing a job!’
Jennifer Aniston feels ‘sick’ after liking Jamie Foxx anti-Semitic post

Jennifer Aniston feels ‘sick’ after liking Jamie Foxx anti-Semitic post
Madonna enthrals fans with Celebration tour update post health scare

Madonna enthrals fans with Celebration tour update post health scare

Lizzo's response to damaging lawsuit fails to 'satisfy' fans?

Lizzo's response to damaging lawsuit fails to 'satisfy' fans?
Offset speaks out against Kai Cenat arrest after Union Square riot

Offset speaks out against Kai Cenat arrest after Union Square riot