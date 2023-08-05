The 1975's Matty Healy playfully addresses Malaysia ban during Lollapalooza set

Matty Healy, the frontman of The 1975, couldn't resist making light of their recent ban from Malaysia during their headlining set at Lollapalooza Friday night.

Performing on the Bud Light stage at Grant Park in Chicago, he took a playful jab at the situation by jokingly saying, "What would we do without a little bit of drama, right?" He even sipped from his flask and let out sarcastic laughs, adding to the humorous tone.

During the performance, Healy pointed out the irony of people on the internet saying, “Look at this. They’re always on the internet, constantly [talking about how we’re] unified by things we don’t like. And look – there’s hundreds of thousands of people unified for something they do like. That’s an actual phenomenon.”

As the set continued with hit songs like "Chocolate," "Somebody Else," and "Oh Caroline," Healy wanted to share a travel tip, but before he could mention "Malaysia," the rest of the band, including guitarist Adam Hann, bassist Ross MacDonald, and drummer George Daniel, playfully interrupted him with their instruments – a humorous bit they often perform at their concerts.

Throughout the two-hour set, there were other notable moments, one of which was Healy spotting Tom DeLonge from Blink-182 in the crowd. Excited, he briefly left the stage to hug DeLonge while still singing their hit song "Robbers."

For The 1975, Lollapalooza marked their first show following the controversy at the Good Vibes Festival in Kuala Lumpur on July 21. As previously reported, they were banned from performing in Malaysia after Healy launched into an expletive-filled rant about the country's anti-LGBTQIA+ laws while on stage.

Despite the setback, the band gave an electrifying performance at Lollapalooza, showcasing their musical prowess and connecting with their enthusiastic fans.