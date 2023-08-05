Ryan Gosling surprises 'Barbie' director 'Greta Gerwig' with a flash mob for her 40th birthday

Ryan Gosling went all out to make Greta Gerwig's 40th birthday celebration unforgettable. The Hollywood heartthrob, known for his role as Ken in the popular movie Barbie, surprised her with a delightful flash mob performance featuring songs from the film.

The special moment was captured in a video shared on the official TikTok account of Barbie. Greta couldn't contain her laughter and excitement as the chorus of Kens took the stage and danced passionately to the song "Dance The Night," a single released by Dua Lipa for the movie. The performance was joined by a few Barbies, adding to the festive atmosphere.

Initially unaware of the mastermind behind this thoughtful gesture, Greta was later informed that it was Ryan Gosling who had arranged the surprise. Overwhelmed and delighted, she couldn't help but exclaim, "Oh my God!" Greta, who co-wrote Barbie with her acclaimed filmmaker husband Noah Baumbach, giggled with joy as the Kens showcased their talents.

As Kens know…. Sometimes the only way to express your feelings is through song & dance! Ken Ryan sent these special Barbies and Kens to start Greta's birthday with all the feelings!!

The flash mob opened with a romantic ballad called "I'm Just Ken," performed by Ryan himself in the film, recalling his singing skills displayed in La La Land. The Kens impressed everyone with their synchronized choreography, showcasing their impressive muscles.



Ryan's thoughtful surprises for Greta didn't stop there. Last month, he made waves when it was revealed that he had sent a bagpiper to a sleepover with Greta and some of the other Barbie cast, further solidifying their friendship and camaraderie.