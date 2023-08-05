Meghan Markle 'joy' in being 'mother' to Archie, Lilibet unveiled

Meghan Markle has been dubbed a devoted lover who loves commitment.



The Duchess of Sussex, who has turned 42 this week, is said to be a ‘fascinating’ person who does love herself quality family time.

Astrology expert Inbaal Honigman claims: “Meghan's astrological chart provides many fascinating insights into her personality and life. She is a heady mix of determination and calm.

He adds: “The retired royal is both fiery and caring and has a great balance of the four classical elements, Earth, Air, Fire and Water. Her Sun sign is Leo.”

"This makes her a strong and fiery person, who stands on her own two feet. Leos are confident in themselves and also enjoy helping others find their inner strength. Meghan’s trademark determination is down to this Sun placement,” the expert comments.

Speaking further about her love life, Mr Anibal added: “She doesn’t like being single and would move from one committed relationship to the next. Her ascendant, which is determined by her time and place of birth, and is sometimes referred to as the rising sign, is Cancer."

She concluded: "Meghan’s joy in being a mother is thanks to her Cancer ascendant.”