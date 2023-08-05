 
menu menu menu

Meghan Markle 'joy' in being 'mother' to Archie, Lilibet unveiled

By
Web Desk

|August 05, 2023

Meghan Markle has been dubbed a devoted lover who loves commitment.

The Duchess of Sussex, who has turned 42 this week, is said to be a ‘fascinating’ person who does love herself quality family time. 

Astrology expert Inbaal Honigman claims: “Meghan's astrological chart provides many fascinating insights into her personality and life. She is a heady mix of determination and calm.

He adds: “The retired royal is both fiery and caring and has a great balance of the four classical elements, Earth, Air, Fire and Water. Her Sun sign is Leo.”

"This makes her a strong and fiery person, who stands on her own two feet. Leos are confident in themselves and also enjoy helping others find their inner strength. Meghan’s trademark determination is down to this Sun placement,” the expert comments.

Speaking further about her love life, Mr Anibal added: “She doesn’t like being single and would move from one committed relationship to the next. Her ascendant, which is determined by her time and place of birth, and is sometimes referred to as the rising sign, is Cancer."

She concluded: "Meghan’s joy in being a mother is thanks to her Cancer ascendant.”

More From Entertainment:

Jacqueline Durran, costume designer, aims for timeless wardrobe in 'Barbie'

Jacqueline Durran, costume designer, aims for timeless wardrobe in 'Barbie'

Who are the dancers accusing Lizzo of sexual assault? All about Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams, and Noelle Rodriguez

Who are the dancers accusing Lizzo of sexual assault? All about Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams, and Noelle Rodriguez
Kim Kardashian celebrates daughter's win while Kanye West enjoys romantic getaway

Kim Kardashian celebrates daughter's win while Kanye West enjoys romantic getaway
‘Overwhelmed’: Prince Harry is facing a ‘very challenging’ time video

‘Overwhelmed’: Prince Harry is facing a ‘very challenging’ time
'Confident' Meghan Markle ditches 'hand-in-hand' date night with Harry video

'Confident' Meghan Markle ditches 'hand-in-hand' date night with Harry
Riley Keough officially granted ownership of Lisa Marie Presley's estate

Riley Keough officially granted ownership of Lisa Marie Presley's estate
Hailey Bieber shares her strawberry makeup look DIY with fans – Watch here

Hailey Bieber shares her strawberry makeup look DIY with fans – Watch here
King Charles honours Prince Andrew

King Charles honours Prince Andrew
Ryan Gosling surprises 'Barbie' director 'Greta Gerwig' with a flash mob for her 40th birthday

Ryan Gosling surprises 'Barbie' director 'Greta Gerwig' with a flash mob for her 40th birthday