Mark Zuckerberg infuriates wife Priscilla Chan with fight preparations





Mark Zuckerberg with his wife Priscilla Chan. — Reuters/File

As Mark Zuckerberg prepares for his famous mixed martial arts (MMA) fight with tech rival Elon Musk, he seems to be getting on his wife's nerves according to a screenshot of their Whatsapp chat that he shared on his social media.

In an attempt to take his MMA training level up a notch, the Facebook founder who is also a passionate fan of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), tore up the grass in his garden to install an octagon fighting ring.

However, it seems that he may have done it without his wife, Priscilla Chan's approval, who was not amused when he asked her about her thoughts on the octagon in their garden.

Earlier this week, Zuckerberg shared a screenshot of his Whatsapp chat with his wife where, while referring to the octagon, he told her: "It looks awesome."

He added: "We have plenty of yard space!"

However, without showing the slightest amusement, Chan replied: "I have been working on that grass for two years."

Soon after the tech billionaire shared the screenshot on the social media platform, Instagram, he posted a poll asking followers if he should "keep the octagon" or "save the grass."

As Mark Zuckerberg may potentially face Elon Musk in a celebrity billionaire bout he has trained with UFC stars Alexander Volkanovski and Israel Adesanya.

Additionally, Gilbert Burns, a Brazilian jui-jitsu ace, has invited himself to a session in the garden-turned-octagon and in response, Zuckerberg expressed interest in training with Burns.

Meanwhile, potential rival Elon Musk has practised with retired legend Georges St-Pierre.

As UFC chief Dana White hopes to make the social media giants' fight a reality, he said: "This would be the biggest fight ever in the history of the world, bigger than anything that’s ever been done. It would break all pay-per-view records.”

Upon being asked about the likeliness of the fight, White added: “Zuckerberg takes this very seriously, man."