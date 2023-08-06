Alan Shayne recalls class discussions about the phenomenal Marlon Brando

Alan Shayne recently shared his thoughts about his 'arrogant' classmate Marlon Brando, who later went on to become an Oscar-winning star.

Shayne, who served as top executive of Warner Bros, was Brando's classfellow when the latter came to New York City following the footsteps of his sister Joselyn and joined The New School for Social Research.

In an interview with Fox Digital, Shayne said that he remembered everyone in the class couldn't stop talking about Marlon and his showoff.

He added that Marlon was wonderful but didn't do much in class.

Shayne's memoir, The Star Dressing Room: Portrait of an Actor reveals that Marlon was a great actor on stage. Shayne added that he wasn't personally a fan of the Marlon but the latter had a star quality in him.

He added that Marlon's acting in 1951 A Streetcar Named Desire left him in awe but for him, Marlon was the most non-admirable person in the world.

Alan continued that there was no doubt that Marlon would achieve so much success as he was a tremendous actor.

Shayne shepherded hit shows like Wonder Woman, Night Court, Growing Pains and The Dukes of Hazzard, among others. He also received an Emmy nomination for producing 1988's "The Bourne Identity."

The TV star retired in 1986 following his appointment as president of Warner Bros. Television.