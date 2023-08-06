 
menu menu menu

Khloe Kardashian furious over sister Kim partying with cheating ex Tristan

By
Web Desk

|August 06, 2023

Khloe Kardashian furious over sister Kim partying with cheating ex Tristan

Khloe Kardashian reportedly became furious after finding out that her sister Kim partied with her cheating ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

Last week, after watching Messi's debut game for Inter-Miami, the 42-year-old Kim went out for dinner with her sister's ex Tristan Thompson, 32.

Tristan posted a selfie of the pair partying with the other two pals later that night, the selfie saw Kim blowing a kiss to the camera.

Kim Kardashian and Tristan Thompson enjoyed a night out together ( Image: GC Images)
Kim Kardashian and Tristan Thompson enjoyed a night out together ( Image: GC Images)

InTouch Magazine quoted a source saying that Khloe hit the roof after finding out about the excursion.

The source added, "Khloe is devastated. But this time, she is blaming her sister and Tristan." They continued that it is very humiliating for her to be staying at home taking care of Tristan's kids while her sister and her ex are partying in public.

The source added that the pair looked like a couple at the party as they both wore almost-matching, all-black outfits adding an extra level of intimacy.

According to body language expert Judi James, it was a very significant move by Kim Kardashian adding that she might be acting as a human chastity to prevent him from any more cheating scandals or maybe it is her move to keep him close and showcasing some warmth and forgiveness for Tristan before easing him back to Khloe's arms.

According to Mirror, rumours recently sparked that Khloe has forgiven her ex-boyfriend Tristan despite fathering a child with another woman.

Khloe and Tristan share two kids True and Tatum. 

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle wants 'no competition' with Victoria Beckham video

Meghan Markle wants 'no competition' with Victoria Beckham
Lauryn Goodman is spotted for first time since giving birth

Lauryn Goodman is spotted for first time since giving birth
Ryan Reynolds reveals Hugh Jackman’s hilarious made-up title for Wrexham match

Ryan Reynolds reveals Hugh Jackman’s hilarious made-up title for Wrexham match
Alan Shayne recalls class discussions about the phenomenal Marlon Brando

Alan Shayne recalls class discussions about the phenomenal Marlon Brando
Lizzo ‘disappointed’ after celeb friends Adele, Harry Styles fail to offer support video

Lizzo ‘disappointed’ after celeb friends Adele, Harry Styles fail to offer support
Steph McGovern claims she was labelled “thick” early on in her career

Steph McGovern claims she was labelled “thick” early on in her career
Bryan Cranston gives tribute to Mark Margolis after his death

Bryan Cranston gives tribute to Mark Margolis after his death
Jeremy Allen White packs on PDA with model a week after loved-up display with estranged wife

Jeremy Allen White packs on PDA with model a week after loved-up display with estranged wife
Meghan Markle’s ideas are ‘all second hand’: ‘She’s sounding too royal’

Meghan Markle’s ideas are ‘all second hand’: ‘She’s sounding too royal’