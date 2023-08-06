Khloe Kardashian furious over sister Kim partying with cheating ex Tristan

Khloe Kardashian reportedly became furious after finding out that her sister Kim partied with her cheating ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson.



Last week, after watching Messi's debut game for Inter-Miami, the 42-year-old Kim went out for dinner with her sister's ex Tristan Thompson, 32.

Tristan posted a selfie of the pair partying with the other two pals later that night, the selfie saw Kim blowing a kiss to the camera.

Kim Kardashian and Tristan Thompson enjoyed a night out together ( Image: GC Images)

InTouch Magazine quoted a source saying that Khloe hit the roof after finding out about the excursion.

The source added, "Khloe is devastated. But this time, she is blaming her sister and Tristan." They continued that it is very humiliating for her to be staying at home taking care of Tristan's kids while her sister and her ex are partying in public.

The source added that the pair looked like a couple at the party as they both wore almost-matching, all-black outfits adding an extra level of intimacy.

According to body language expert Judi James, it was a very significant move by Kim Kardashian adding that she might be acting as a human chastity to prevent him from any more cheating scandals or maybe it is her move to keep him close and showcasing some warmth and forgiveness for Tristan before easing him back to Khloe's arms.

According to Mirror, rumours recently sparked that Khloe has forgiven her ex-boyfriend Tristan despite fathering a child with another woman.

Khloe and Tristan share two kids True and Tatum.