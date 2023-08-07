FIFA Women's World Cup: Defending champions USA knocked out by Sweden

USA´s forward #15 Megan Rapinoe (L) and USA´s midfielder #22 Kristie Mewis (R) react at the end of the Australia and New Zealand 2023 Women´s World Cup round of 16 football match between Sweden and USA at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium in Melbourne on August 6, 2023. —AFP

Reigning champions, the USA, suffered a shocking exit from the Women's World Cup on a night filled with incredible drama in Melbourne.

The match ended goalless after 120 minutes, with the USA dominating play but failing to score against an inspired goalkeeping performance from Sweden's Zecira Musovic.

The ensuing shootout further intensified the tension as three USA players missed their penalties, including the iconic Megan Rapinoe, who bid farewell to the world stage.

In the shootout, USA keeper Alyssa Naeher seemed to have saved Lina Hurtig's effort, but after a VAR review, the goal was awarded, leading to wild celebrations from the Swedish team. Despite USA manager Vlatko Andonovski's doubts about the goal's validity, Sweden secured their place in the quarter-finals against Japan.

The USA's defeat can be attributed to Musovic's incredible performance, making a remarkable 11 saves throughout the game. Despite the USA's display resembling their victorious 2015 and 2019 World Cup campaigns, they failed to find the back of the net, leading to their worst performance in the tournament's history, as they had never previously missed the semi-finals.

Manager Andonovski had made tactical changes for the crucial match, switching from 4-3-3 to 4-2-3-1, aiming to exploit Sweden's weaknesses. The USA dominated the first half, coming close to scoring on several occasions, but Musovic's brilliance kept Sweden in the game. However, their failure to capitalize on their dominance led to a nervous atmosphere among the USA supporters.

Sweden, on the other hand, had breezed through their group with a perfect record. Musovic, who had been a backup for Chelsea in the Women's Super League, showcased her prowess as she denied the USA's attacking efforts time and again. Her outstanding saves, especially in crucial moments, kept Sweden in contention.

The defeat marks the end of an era for the USA, as they surrender their reign as the dominant force in women's soccer. The dreams of becoming the first nation to win three successive World Cups have been shattered. On the other hand, Sweden's victory has elevated their hopes of a deep run in the tournament.

In summary, the Women's World Cup witnessed a sensational upset as the USA's title defence crumbled against Sweden. Musovic's heroics and the drama of the penalty shootout will be remembered for years to come, as the world witnesses a new contender emerging in the global women's game.