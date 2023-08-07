'American Psycho' author blames modern critics for being unreliable

Bret Easton Ellis also fired a broadise at Rotten Tomatoes

Author Bret Easton Ellis, who has American Psycho and Less Than Zero to his name, has had enough of the unoriginal critics and their home: The Rotten Tomatoes.

In his Bret Easton Ellis Podcast, the 59-year-old ripped apart the modern critics for losing their credibility as he revealed he no longer depends on a review to shape his watch list.

“I read far less reviews than I used to unless I’ve already seen the movie and then, and only then, I’ll scan the top critics on Rotten Tomatoes and read the reviews of the critics that interest me,” he continued.

“A long time ago, reading reviews of movies that had just opened and that I hadn’t seen, often influenced me on what movies to see first or what movies to ignore, but I’ve been burned so many times in the past decade or so by the advanced critical consensus of the entertainment press, that now just navigate on certain friends’ recommendations or who directed it or the subject matter.”

Continuing his verbal attack, the LA native said review-centered sites like Rotten Tomatoes have rotten in their work as they become unreliable because of the projection of movies' false impressions.

“Critics don’t guide me in the ways they used to,” the writer added.

“Really? 99% of you top critics listed on Rotten Tomatoes actually liked ‘Are You There God, It’s Me Margaret?” Which I bought because of that 99%. I turned this cutesie adaptation off after 15 minutes at a cost of $5.99. Ditto ‘Creed III,’ 88%, which I watched 20 minutes of. Ditto ‘Evil Dead Rise’ which I saw for 30 minutes, 83%, high for a horror film.”