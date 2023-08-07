Prince Harry’s brand is ‘diving head-first down a cliff’

Experts are beginning to grow rather concerned with Prince Harry’s brand image because it appears to be diving head-first down a cliff.

Insights into this impending decline has been shared by royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser.

She broke everything down in one of her pieces for News.com.au.

In the piece she referenced the video posted by the couple, and how “The next few weeks will present Harry, and perhaps the couple, with the chance to revert to the safety of well-trodden, established territory; where no one is going to expect them to come up with ideas, pitch TV shows off the cuff or do so much darn thinking.”

“Rather, all they will need to do is shake, grin, pose for a selfie, laugh, lather and repeat,” Ms Elser also added.

In the middle of her piece she also went on to say, “I think we can all agree, Harry and Meghan very badly need a few runs on the board, a few clear-cut wins after the last little while that has seen their brand go off a bit of a cliff.”

“In fact, things had been getting perilously close to ‘desperate’ territory, with us now coming up on the three-month mark of a succession of knocks and disasters,” she later chimed in to say before signing off.