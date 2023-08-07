Two car crashes in Nassau County kill 3; multiple injured

Police officers can be seen investigating the site after two crashes reported from Nassau County on August 7, 2023. — YouTube/Eyewitness News ABC7

Authorities said that at least three people lost their lives after two deadly crashes in Nassau County, leaving five people injured with two in critical condition, reported ABC7.

The first crash occurred Sunday just before 7:30pm at Sunrise Highway and Unqua Road in East Massapequa, where authorities said a vehicle travelling at a high speed crashed into three other vehicles.

Local media broadcasters showed videos where vehicles could be seen turned upside down near Sunset Mall.

The highway was shut down by the local authorities after the litter of the cars covered the road.

People were retrieved from the vehicles by the firefighters with the help of the jaws of life.

According to officials, two people were rushed to the hospital in critical condition, while other injuries were not life-threatening.

The second crash was reported from West Hempstead Monday at 2:30am in which an SUV collided with a tree and crashed onto the road's center median by Broad Street, authorities said.

An eyewitness told that the SUV speeding east down Hempstead Turnpike, through “a red light with no headlights on”.

"He was speeding like 100 plus miles at least. People saw him at Cherry Valley here speeding through the car. There was a whole family there, so it was very bad," an eyewitness said.

Officials noted that multiple people sustained life-threatening injuries.