Anthony Mackie reveals starstruck experience working with Harrison Ford

Anthony Mackie who co-starred with Harrison Ford on Marvel's upcoming Captain America: Brave New World recently confessed that he was a bit starstruck working with legend Harrison Ford.



He revealed that Harrison Ford was equally excited about being a part of the movie.

According to People magazine, During an interview with TheWrap, Anthony said, "Harrison was the f--king man, dude."

Mackie, who is replacing Chris Evan for the latest instalment of Captain America added that he loved it and was surprised by how light-hearted and easy Ford was during the filming.

The 44-year-old Hollywood actor continued, "Seeing Harrison in his 80s being excited about being part of the Marvel cinematic universe was real dope."

He added that they had a great time on the set while also expressing gratitude for being part of the MCU and bringing characters to life.

Anthony said that he was a bit surreal at the start but after knowing that Harrison was a cool dude, the scenes became much easier.

The star shared his picture with Harrison Ford, who starred for the last time in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, in June.

He captioned the post, "When Harrison Ford tells you how kicking ass should look, you listen! Lol..."



He revealed that the movie Captain America: Brave New World will hit theatres all around the world on May 3, 2024.