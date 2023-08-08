Dramatic penalty shootout sends England to Women's World Cup quarters

TOPSHOT - England´s players celebrate their victory after a penalty shoot-out during the Australia and New Zealand 2023 Women´s World Cup round of 16 football match between England and Nigeria at Brisbane Stadium in Brisbane on August 7, 2023.—AFP

In a nail-biting encounter, England managed to secure their spot in the quarter-finals of the Women's World Cup with a dramatic penalty shootout victory over Nigeria, despite facing adversity due to Lauren James' red card.

The match in Brisbane was a nerve-wracking spectacle for England supporters as the Lionesses battled Nigeria in a closely contested game that went into extra time. The tension was palpable as Georgia Stanway fired wide with the opening penalty for England.

However, Nigeria missed their next two penalty kicks, paving the way for the European champions to clinch victory when Chloe Kelly expertly netted the decisive penalty.

The drama unfolded in the 87th minute when England's Lauren James vented her frustration by stamping on Michelle Alozie's back after losing possession. Following a video assistant referee (VAR) review, James was rightly shown a red card, leaving England with only 10 players for the remaining time, including extra time.

Throughout the match, Nigeria proved to be a formidable opponent, executing their game plan to perfection. They frustrated the English side, troubled them with counterattacks, and dominated duels. Nigeria came close to scoring twice, hitting the crossbar in each half. First, Ashleigh Plumptre's powerful drive ricocheted off the woodwork, and later, Uchenna Kanu's header looped over goalkeeper Mary Earps, bouncing off the top of the bar.

England had their share of challenges, with a penalty shout in the first half turned down by VAR when Rachel Daly claimed a push by Rasheedat Ajibade. The Lionesses struggled to find their rhythm and fluidity, which was evident in their previous impressive display against China. However, they showed resilience and determination to hold on during normal times and eventually secured the victory in the nerve-wracking penalty shootout.

The red card proved to be a dampener on what had otherwise been an impressive tournament for Lauren James. The 21-year-old had been a standout performer for England in Australia, showcasing her immense talent and contributing significantly to the team's success. However, the incident with Michelle Alozie marred her tournament and leaves her suspended for the upcoming quarter-final match.

Despite the challenges faced, England's manager Sarina Wiegman praised the team's resilience and recognised Nigeria's strong performance. The Lionesses now look forward to facing either Colombia or Jamaica in the quarter-finals, scheduled for Saturday at 11:30 BST.

For Nigeria, the journey in the Women's World Cup comes to an end, but they leave the tournament with their heads held high. Manager Randy Waldrum lauded his side's efforts and impressive performances against tough opponents, including Olympic champions Canada and co-hosts Australia. Nigeria showcased their potential to compete at the highest level, and Waldrum believes they have a bright future in women's football.