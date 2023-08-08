Russia opens new war front by glorifying Ukraine offensive in new textbooks

New schoolbooks for high school students on general world history and Russian history, mentioning the the country's ongoing military action in Ukraine and the annexation of Crimea in 2014, are seen during its presentation in Moscow on August 7, 2023. AFP

Moscow's new history textbooks, released ahead of the academic year, have sparked controversy for their blatant glorification of Russia's Ukraine war.

The Kremlin's attempt to rewrite history and shape young minds has drawn widespread criticism both domestically and internationally.

The textbooks, aimed at 17-year-old students, have been hastily produced, raising concerns about accuracy and bias. The move comes as Russia's military engagement in Ukraine continues and tensions with Western nations remain strained.

Educational Minister Sergei Kravtsov defended the textbooks, claiming they aim to convey the goals of the Ukraine war and promote "demilitarisation and de-nazification." However, critics argue that the blatant propaganda seeks to paint Russia's actions in a positive light, distorting historical facts and manipulating impressionable minds.

Prominent historians have voiced their concerns, questioning the validity of the content over the Ukraine war and the motives behind such a rapid production process. The textbooks include sections portraying Russian soldiers as "peacekeepers" during the annexation of Crimea in 2014 and downplaying the impact of Western sanctions.

Vladimir Medinsky, a presidential aide known for his conservative views on history, praised the speed at which the textbooks were created, raising suspicions of state-driven manipulation. The move is seen as part of a broader crackdown on dissent within Russia, extending even into the classroom.

In April this year, reports surfaced of a Russian girl being separated from her father for expressing support for Ukraine at school. The incident highlights the increasingly oppressive environment in the country. Moreover, the introduction of a new subject, "Talks on what is important," aimed at instilling patriotism, further underscores Russia's attempts to mould young minds to fit its narrative.