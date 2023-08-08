Prince Harry PDA moment with Meghan Markle that enraged feminists

Prince Harry never shies away from showing his love to wife Meghan Markle.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are famous for making admirers go smitten with their loved up gestures, engaged in a sweet PDA moment in 2019.

Commenting on the moment, body language expert Judi James notes: "There is another form of romantic moment or gesture that can also leave the fans breathless.

“In Morocco in 2019, while Meghan was pregnant, he performed the most iconic version of this move, pulling her ponytail out where she had tucked it into a necklace she was trying on."

She said: "This trait might have proved controversial, with many women taking to social media to say they would hate their men to do this in public.

"But the point is that Harry did it, which placed him in a much more alert, attentive, empathetic and even subservient place than most Windsor men before him."

She then conjectures how Meghan actually loved the gesture.

"Plus Meghan didn’t object or pull away, which perhaps suggested how smitten she was at the time,” she concluded.