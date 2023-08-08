Bella Hadid chronicles Lyme disease battle and healing journey on Instagram

Bella Hadid showcased a sense of tranquility in her most recent collection of Instagram photos, providing her followers with another update during her period of health recuperation.

The striking model recently opened up candidly to her substantial number of followers about her ongoing struggle with Lyme disease. She conveyed her intention to return to modeling work once she felt prepared.

In her most recent pictures, the 26-year-old beauty appeared makeup-free, sharing snapshots of herself receiving IV treatments and cuddling with her loyal companion, Glizzy P. Beans.

In her efforts to maintain a positive outlook, Bella posted an image of a box brimming with baked goods she had received while lying in a hospital bed with an IV attached to her arm.

Throughout many of the photos, Bella sported a white port on her arm. This device is commonly used to facilitate blood draws or transfusions, minimizing discomfort for the patient.

Demonstrating her resilience, the accomplished equestrian took part in a series of selfies, proudly displaying her well-toned abs as she continued to undergo medical treatments.



Bella is one of the trio of Hadid family members afflicted with this incurable chronic ailment. Her mother, Yolanda, and her brother, Anwar Hadid, also grapple with Lyme disease.

The star of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, has been notably transparent about her ongoing battle with Lyme disease. She has previously revealed how it led to bouts of depression during relapses.

Despite enduring an arduous regimen of treatments, the co-founder of Kin Euphorics, who starred in Ramy, has strived to find positivity in her journey.

She shared on Instagram, "As painful as this experience was, the outcome was the most enlightening experience of my life filled with new friends, new visions and a new brain."

The star of Making A Model With Yolanda Hadid refrained from adding captions to her recent series of snapshots chronicling her recovery journey. Yet, her radiant smile conveyed volumes beyond mere words.