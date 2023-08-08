Is Donald Trump's 'Make America Great Again' slogan losing appeal?

Former US President Donald Trump holds an umbrella as he arrives at Reagan National Airport following an arraignment in a Washington, D.C. court on August 3, 2023, in Arlington, Virginia. — AFP

Former US President Donald Trump came into the Oval Office in 2017 with the slogan "Make America Great Again" which he used in his campaign, promising voters to fix the country's long-standing issues as it remained embroiled in the war on terror, economic firefighting, and societal degradation.

However, after Donald Trump's term in office abruptly ended with his supporters storming Capitol Hill on January 6, he has been now indicted three times — becoming the first former or incumbent president to face criminal charges.

His cases which are being investigated include paying hush money to an adult film star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 elections, his alleged mishandling of the classified documents that he retained after he left the White House and the third one concerned conspiracy and an attempt to overturn 2020 election results.

The billionaire denied all the charges against him and lashed out on the authorities calling the cases a "witch hunt" against him.

As he chanted his slogan, it appears that people have begun losing appeal to his catchy phrases which were the foundation of his garnering support.

Recently, in an interview with Tucker Carlson, social media influencer Andrew Tate's brother and kickboxing star Tristan Tate has expressed his repugnance towards the US as he once also believed in "Make America Great Again" — the slogan 77-year-old Trump chants — claiming "the country has been plagued with criminal activities".

In an interview with Tucker Carlson, the younger brother of controversial social media personality Andrew Tate — famous for his extravagant lifestyle and misogyny — stated that Western countries were losing their appeal and compared them with the Middle Eastern states, anticipating that "the region holds the future".

Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan are escorted by police officers outside the headquarters of the Bucharest Court of Appeal, in Bucharest, Romania, on January 10, 2023. — Reuters

Months earlier, two-time European kickboxing champion Tristan Tate was incarcerated in his house with his brother Andrew Tate by Romanian authorities on the charges of operating a criminal racket, human trafficking and rape.

Tristan Tate said while referring towards Trump's campaign phrase that the West lost its lustre and he fully supported making America great again.



Andrew Tate's 34-year-old brother also indicated an uptick in crime of mass stabbing and shooting in the US saying: "And they can go there and enjoy the amenities and live their lives without the threat of some psychopath on the subway attacking you."



The former president is bidding again for the White House in the presidential elections of November 2024, leading the Republican primary race, with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis trailing behind.

Law professor Richard L Hasen from the University of California Los Angeles has told CNN that Trump still has a path to serving as president should he win reelection in 2024.



t remains unclear if a president could serve from prison.

"How someone would serve as president from prison is a happily untested question," Hasen said.