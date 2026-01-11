Six killed in Mississippi shooting, suspect in custody

Representational image showing a police vehicle and a crime scene tape. — AFP

At least six people were fatally shot on Friday night in Clay County, Mississippi, and the suspect is in custody, according to local news outlets and law enforcement, without providing further details.

The deaths occurred at three different shooting locations, according to WTVA, an NBC News affiliate.

The suspect is in custody “and no longer poses a threat to our community,” Eddie Scott, the Clay County sheriff, posted on social media.

His post did not give a specific figure for the number of fatalities, but WTVA said six people died.

Scott and the sheriff’s department did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

“I ask that you lift our victims and their families in your prayers,” Scott wrote on Facebook.

Located in north-eastern Mississippi, Clay County has a population of nearly 20,000.