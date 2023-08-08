‘Love Island’ stars Kady McDermott and Ouzy have split up

Love Island stars Kady McDermott and Ouzy have brought an end to their relationship only a few weeks after leaving the villa. Kady announced the news on her Instagram story on Tuesday and she also denied the rumors that she has a secret beau.

The pair have already unfollowed each other on Instagram after they originally got together when Kady made her return from Casa Amor and Ouzy was left single after he was dumped by Ella for Tyrique.

The pair then ended up getting kicked out of the villa after they made a trip to the Island Beach Club as Lochan and Whitney made the decision to remove them after they were chosen as the most popular contestants.

Kady made a reference to Ouzy’s behaviour in a statement, writing: "Sadly late last night Ouzy's behaviour and actions from the 30th July were bought to my attention. Ouzy is one of the loveliest people I have met and I know he is remorseful but unfortunately, actions have consequences and although we are not 'official' in our relationship status I am definitely not prepared to start a relationship off on this foot.

I wish him nothing but happiness and success in his life. Thank you for the continued support by so many of you, I'd like to focus on the many positives and move on with my life now."

She did not explicitly mention what incident she was referring to from July 30th, which was not long after they left the villa. Ouzy soon responded to her statement, writing:

"Just wanted to say what's happened with me and Kady had NOTHING to do with her or any false rumours that have been flying about, it's because of my actions that things have ended not Kady's.

I have apologized to her already, she's an amazing girl with an amazing family and doesn't deserve any of the negative messages she has received this morning."