EXO’s Baekhyun starts his own agency

Baekhyun from the K-pop group EXO revealed that he has started a company of his own named One Signature. He held a live broadcast to clear up rumours about his agency SM Entertainment and that he had previously taken a loan.

Discussing his now-resolved feud with SM, he stated: “Honestly, I was always curious about settlement and contract-related matters for a long time. In the midst of that, we were faced with various situations due to Lee Soo Man’s absence, and I think that made me more curious.

I got the thought that I wanted to personally check myself because during the two years I was serving in the military, I worked hard on vocal lessons, gave a lot of opinions after my military service ended on how we can release an album for our fans who waited two years, and I took personal time to myself, so what happened then was like a bolt from the blue.”





He then introduced his company, explaining: “It’s a company I started with my friend Kasper at the thought of wanting to grow many good choreographers and dancers. It has yet to be made concrete, but I am researching a lot and trying different things to make good results with good purpose. The company will come out with a different name that is not One Signature.”

Regarding rumours about him taking out a loan, he clarified: “I took out a loan as a means of not being careless while running my own company, to not be satisfied and work harder even if I achieve satisfactory results, and to always live with a burden. I haven’t received this house. I am paying all the loans. I am not in an inappropriate relationship with Chairman ‘C.'”