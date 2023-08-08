King Charles asked to fulfill his religious duties about alien life

King Charles has been requested to put pressure on the British government to reveal the truth about alien life.

The demand was made by UFO filmmaker Christopher Lee who thinks the monarch could play his role in helping people know what the government knows about alien life.

According to mirror.co.uk, Lee said, "King Charles has an interest in UFOs handed down to him by his father the late Prince Philip. I'm calling on our King to put pressure on the Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to release the truth about what the UK knows about UFOs to the public."

He said, “They also need to put pressure on US government and other governments worldwide. This is not just something that affects the US but a worldwide phenomena. The people of the world deserve to know the truth.”



His remarks came after a US Congress security panel was told that politicians were kept in the dark for decades about UFOs and UAP - unidentified aerial phenomenon.

Mirror reported that Lee said Charles should also speak out for a religious reason.

“As head of the Church of England he has a duty to prepare the millions of followers of the Church around the world for the impact of disclosure that we are not the only sentient life in the universe,” he said.