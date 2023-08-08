Prince Edward looks healthy after leaving supporters concerned

Prince Edward, the Duke of Edinburgh, on left his fans worrying about his health in June when pictures of him meeting Ukrainian soldiers undergoing military training in the UK were released on social media.

Some royal fans thought the younger brother had lost weight and looked frail in the pictures.

"I’m worried for the Duke’s health. He’s looking like he’s lost too much weight," said a royal fan.

Duke's picture released in June

Another supporter of the royal family said, "I hope The Duke of Edinburgh is in his top health."

New pictures taken at an event that took place on Monday shows the Duke of Edinburgh looking much better.

The Duke of Edinburgh was in the Royal Box at Edinburgh Castle to take the salute.



Meanwhile, some royal fans said the Prince Edward has striking resemblance to his father late Prince Philip.