 
menu menu menu

Prince Edward looks healthy after leaving supporters concerned

By
Web Desk

|August 08, 2023

Prince Edward looks healthy after leaving supporters concerned
Prince Edward looks healthy after leaving supporters concerned

Prince Edward, the Duke of Edinburgh, on left his fans worrying about his health in June when pictures of him meeting Ukrainian soldiers undergoing military training in the UK were released on social media.

Some royal fans thought the younger brother had lost weight and looked frail in the pictures.

"I’m worried for the Duke’s health. He’s looking like he’s lost too much weight," said a royal fan.

Dukes picture released in June
Duke's picture released in June 

Another supporter of the royal family said, "I hope The Duke of Edinburgh is in his top health."

New pictures taken at an event that took place on Monday shows the Duke of Edinburgh looking much better.

Prince Edward looks healthy after leaving supporters concerned

The Duke of Edinburgh was in the Royal Box at Edinburgh Castle to take the salute.

Meanwhile, some royal fans said the Prince Edward has striking resemblance to his father late Prince Philip.

More From Entertainment:

Olympian Greg Rutherford gives update after being rushed to hospital

Olympian Greg Rutherford gives update after being rushed to hospital
‘Love Island’ stars Kady McDermott and Ouzy have SPLIT

‘Love Island’ stars Kady McDermott and Ouzy have SPLIT
Fans to boycott 'Don 3' without Shah Rukh Khan

Fans to boycott 'Don 3' without Shah Rukh Khan
Gigi Hadid looks ethereal in golden dress as she poses for Self-Portrait

Gigi Hadid looks ethereal in golden dress as she poses for Self-Portrait

Prince Harry arrives in Japan without Meghan Markle

Prince Harry arrives in Japan without Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle receives warning from Kate Middleton and William

Meghan Markle receives warning from Kate Middleton and William

Ne-Yo retracts apology, says he will ‘never be okay’ with children deciding their genders

Ne-Yo retracts apology, says he will ‘never be okay’ with children deciding their genders

Thousands of fans mourn as Sinead O'Connor is laid to rest in Ireland

Thousands of fans mourn as Sinead O'Connor is laid to rest in Ireland
'Meet Me at the Lake' novel was written for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle?

'Meet Me at the Lake' novel was written for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle?