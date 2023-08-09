 
Tory Lanez sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting at Megan Thee Stallion

By
Web Desk

|August 09, 2023

Tory Lanez receives 10-year sentence in Megan Thee Stallion shooting case

Tory Lanez, a rapper is now a convicted criminal as he was sentenced to 10 years in prison by a Los Angeles judge on Tuesday (August 8, 2023) over the roadside shooting of Megan Thee Stallion in 2020.

The 31-year-old rapper was convicted of three felonies in December. The felonies include assault with a semiautomatic firearm; having a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle and discharging a firearm with gross negligence.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Megan testified against Lanez that the rapper fired the gun at the back of her feet and shouted for her to dance as she walked away from an SUV in which they had been riding in July 2020.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge David Herriford handed over the sentence to Lanez and said, "There are no winners in this case. Sometimes good people do bad things and actions have consequences."

Earlier, Lanez confessed to his crime taking full responsibility for the wrong he did. Expressing shame over his actions the rapper lamented that if he could, he would have turned the series of events of the night he fired at Megan Thee.

He pleaded for probation but was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Lanez has been producing music since 2009 and has risen steadily to fame. His last major-label albums reached the top 10 of Billboard's charts. 

