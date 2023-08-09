Gal Gadot shines in yellow turtleneck dress amid Netflix film countdown

Gal Gadot treated her followers to a delightful set of fresh photographs via her Instagram account, on Tuesday.

The renowned Israeli actress and model, now 38 years old, unveiled a trilogy of images on her Instagram profile, showcasing herself elegantly attired in a sunny yellow turtleneck dress.

Accompanying her Instagram upload was a brief caption in the form of a simple baby chicken emoji, playfully reflecting the shade of her vibrant dress.

Her attire, a long-sleeved ensemble, was embellished with feathers gracefully accentuating the sleeves, artfully arranged in a clustered fashion.

Completing her ensemble, Gadot adorned her appearance with her wedding ring and a wrist bracelet, while her trademark dark hair, straightened to shoulder length, cascaded down with its usual sophistication.

All three photographs were taken from the waist upwards, portraying the actress in front of a vividly painted canvas adorned with an array of hues. The canvas featured an assortment of colors including white, navy blue, yellow, orange, and red, among others.

The initial snapshot depicted Gadot averting her gaze from the camera, one arm gracefully resting atop the other. In contrast, the second image captivated the viewer with an abundance of voluminous yellow feathers adorning the dress's sleeves in an artful gathering.

The final picture unveiled Gadot from the chest upwards, her gaze directly meeting the camera lens as one hand elegantly swept through her hair.

This Instagram post, dated August 8, coincides with Gadot's ongoing preparations for the launch of her forthcoming Netflix movie, Heart of Stone, set to premiere on the streaming platform on August 11.