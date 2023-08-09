Royal family snubs Princess Beatrice on birthday due to Meghan Markle, Prince Harry?

King Charles, Prince William, Kate Middleton and other senior royals apparently snubbed Prince Andrew’s daughter Princess Beatrice on her 35th birthday by not wishing her publicly.



While, Sarah Ferguson and Princess Eugenie shared never-before-seen photos with Princess Beatrice to wish her on special day.

Taking to Instagram, Sarah Ferguson posted stunning snaps with daughter with a heartfelt note.



She wrote, “Happy birthday Beatrice. You’ll always be my girl.”

Princess Eugenie, the younger sister of Beatrice, also took to Instagram and posted adorable photos with a sweet birthday note.



“Happy birthday to my big sissy.. love you so much,” Eugenie wrote.

Meanwhile, royal family remained silent and did not publicly wished Beatrice.



Princess Beatrice is the ninth-in-line to the throne and holds a normal job and does not carry out any royal duties.

According to reports, Meghan and Harry are “so close” and are “still the best of friends” to Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

Fans are speculating that Beatrice was snubbed by the royals owing to her closeness with Meghan and Harry.