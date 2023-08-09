Megan Fox unveils 'Pretty Boys Are Poisonous', poetic exploration of hidden truths

Megan Fox has made an intriguing revelation on Tuesday, announcing her venture into the realm of poetry. The actress is set to shed light on the concealed aspects of men through a collection of poems titled "Pretty Boys Are Poisonous."

Sharing her accomplishment on Instagram, she posted an image of the book cover featuring a striking visual: a mouth biting into a snake. Accompanying the image was a caption in which she expressed her feelings about her new creation: "i wrote a book."

In a subsequent post, Megan Fox hinted at the motivations behind her poetic endeavor. She revealed that these verses served as a means to confront and purge the emotional burden she carried due to her silence. She wrote, "These poems were written in an attempt to excise the illness that had taken root in me because of my silence. I’ve spent my entire life keeping the secrets of men, my body aches from carrying the weight of their sins."



Concluding her reflection, Fox conveyed the significance of this endeavor. She articulated that her liberation found expression within these verses and expressed a hope that her words would inspire others to reclaim their happiness and individuality.

Her message emphasized the empowerment that comes from using one's voice to uncover what remains concealed in the shadows of the past.

As for the specifics of the secrets she intends to unveil, the "Jennifer’s Body" star has yet to provide clarity. Inquisitive minds have reached out to her publisher's representative for further insights.

Nonetheless, Simon & Schuster, the publishing house behind the book, disclosed additional information about the content of the poetic compilation. They highlighted Megan Fox's "wicked humor" that permeates the verses. The collection, comprising more than seventy poems, will chronicle the intricate ways in which individuals mold themselves to the contours of their beloved, often at the cost of losing their own identity in the process.

Scheduled for release on November 7, "Pretty Boys Are Poisonous" marks Megan Fox's debut in the realm of published writing. Despite this being her first official written work, she has previously voiced her experiences with misogyny in the Hollywood industry through various media outlets.