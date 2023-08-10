Special counsel got search warrant for Donald Trump's Twitter account, court documents reveal

President Donald Trump. AFP/File

Special Counsel Jack Smith's team has successfully obtained a search warrant for records related to former President Donald Trump's Twitter account earlier this year, according to judicial documents unsealed on Wednesday.

The revelation comes after a prolonged legal battle that had been concealed from the public eye for months. The court's decision was finally revealed in a federal appeals court ruling in Washington.



The ruling said that Smith's team had obtained the search warrant in January, and the court imposed a fine of $350,000 on the company for failing to meet the compliance deadline. The legal tussle highlights the intensity of the investigation and the lengths to which Jack Smith is going to gather evidence for his case.

Notably, the search warrant revolves around Trump's Twitter account, a platform he actively used to communicate and engage with his supporters. The warrant's specifics remain under wraps, leaving room for speculation about the type of information Smith may be seeking. Possibilities include data about the timing and location of Trump's posts, engagement metrics, and information about accounts that shared his content.

The development follows Jack Smith's recent unsealing of an indictment against Donald Trump, accusing him of conspiring to undermine the 2020 election's integrity. The indictment, which prominently referenced Trump's tweets, alleges that the former president played a role in attempting to subvert the election's results.

Twitter's resistance to comply with the search warrant led to the company being held in contempt and slapped with a significant fine. This battle raises questions about the platform's role in the investigation and its obligation to cooperate with legal authorities.

It's worth noting that Twitter's stance against the search warrant was not about contesting its validity, but rather the platform's objection to a nondisclosure agreement that accompanied the warrant. Twitter argued that this agreement infringed on its First Amendment right to communicate with Donald Trump.

As the case unfolds, it remains to be seen how the information obtained through this search warrant will contribute to Smith's case against Trump and whether it will have broader implications for online communication and accountability.