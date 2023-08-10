 
Hardeep Singh Kohli arrested on 'non-recent' sexual offence charges

By
Web Desk

|August 10, 2023

Hardeep Singh Kohli, the Scottish comedian and Celebrity Big Brother star was arrested on charges of sexual offence. He was then released and is due to appear in court at a later date.

Police Scotland confirmed that the sexual offence charges against him were non-recent.

According to Sky News, the investigation against the comedian started following the allegations published by The Times newspaper, as confirmed by the police.

A spokesperson of Police Scotland said, "A 54-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with allegations of non-recent sexual offences. He has been released on an undertaking to appear in court at a later date. A report of the circumstances has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal."

In 2020, Kohli was accused of sexual harassment by multiple women. He apologised for his actions at that time stating, "I apologise for my words and my actions that made women feel intimidated, undermined and undervalued."

Hardeep Singh Kohli was featured as a contestant in 2018's Celebrity Big Brother, he was also a runner-up in the Celebrity Masterchef 2006 edition.

Kohli was also linked to BBC's The One Show but was struck off after a female researcher launched a complaint against him which resulted in the non-renewal of Kohli's contract.  

