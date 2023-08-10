Tekashi 6ix9ine gets out of prison on $2000 bail

Tekashi 6ix9ine was released after three hours of custody

Tekashi 6ix9ine has been arrested by the police in Florida after the rapper failed to appear in court.



The controversial hip-hop star was arrested on Wednesday but was released after three hours of detainment, per The Sun.

The New York native booking was preceded by an incident when he was ambushed at a Florida gym by a pack of men.

In March, the GOOBA rapper was rushed to the hospital after an attack in the sauna of an LA Fitness gym.

The 27-year-old did not have security at the time, and as his lawyer Lance Lazzaro claimed, he fully defended himself to his limits.

But he was overpowered by the attackers who beat him to a “pulp.”

According to TMZ, serious injuries were inflicted on the Fefe hitmaker, including his jaw, ribs, and back were broken.

Whether the attack was attached to his previous legal issues is unknown. In 2019, the rapstar was convicted in a racketeering case after securing an early release in 2020.

Apart from racketeering, 6ix9ine also faced serious charges, including attempted murder, firearm possession, and weapon assault.