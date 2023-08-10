 
menu menu menu

Tekashi 6ix9ine gets out of prison on $2000 bail

By
Web Desk

|August 10, 2023

Tekashi 6ix9ine was released after three hours of custody

Tekashi 6ix9ine has been arrested by the police in Florida after the rapper failed to appear in court.

The controversial hip-hop star was arrested on Wednesday but was released after three hours of detainment, per The Sun.

The New York native booking was preceded by an incident when he was ambushed at a Florida gym by a pack of men.

In March, the GOOBA rapper was rushed to the hospital after an attack in the sauna of an LA Fitness gym.

The 27-year-old did not have security at the time, and as his lawyer Lance Lazzaro claimed, he fully defended himself to his limits.

But he was overpowered by the attackers who beat him to a “pulp.”

According to TMZ, serious injuries were inflicted on the Fefe hitmaker, including his jaw, ribs, and back were broken.

Whether the attack was attached to his previous legal issues is unknown. In 2019, the rapstar was convicted in a racketeering case after securing an early release in 2020.

Apart from racketeering, 6ix9ine also faced serious charges, including attempted murder, firearm possession, and weapon assault.

More From Entertainment:

Johnny Depp pals to stage intervention as Amber Heard drama continues to haunt him

Johnny Depp pals to stage intervention as Amber Heard drama continues to haunt him

Madonna goes on pre-65th birthday getaway with son amidst tour postponement

Madonna goes on pre-65th birthday getaway with son amidst tour postponement
Andrew Garfield almost 'tasted death' due to co-star mistake

Andrew Garfield almost 'tasted death' due to co-star mistake
Ariana Grande loses trust of pals for ‘breaking girl code’ with Ethan Slater romance video

Ariana Grande loses trust of pals for ‘breaking girl code’ with Ethan Slater romance
Taylor Swift 1989 (Taylor’s Version): Singer Eras tour outfits that gave away the surprise

Taylor Swift 1989 (Taylor’s Version): Singer Eras tour outfits that gave away the surprise
Zendaya pays tribute to late co-star 'Angus Cloud' with Oakland Mural

Zendaya pays tribute to late co-star 'Angus Cloud' with Oakland Mural
Prince Harry £3m deal is insulting’: ‘He’s not qualified for any of it’

Prince Harry £3m deal is insulting’: ‘He’s not qualified for any of it’
Katie Price faces court battle to save Mucky Mansion amid financial struggles

Katie Price faces court battle to save Mucky Mansion amid financial struggles
Prince Harry is getting a ‘rude awakening’: ‘There’s no more money’

Prince Harry is getting a ‘rude awakening’: ‘There’s no more money’