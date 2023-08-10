 
menu menu menu

WATCH: Lahaina wildfires in Hawaii decimate hundreds of buildings

By
Web Desk

|August 10, 2023

Video shows a deadly wildfire engulfed the Maui county area of Lahaina in Hawaii, triggering a mass evacuation on August 10, 2023 

At least 36 people lost their lives after a deadly wildfire engulfed the Maui county area of Lahaina in Hawaii, sparking a mass evacuation,  the government said on Thursday.

Maui County officials said more than 100 firefighters were battling the wildfires on the island, where winds were finally abating, Hawaii News Now reported Thursday.

Authorities have opened five evacuation shelters on Maui island, with officials saying they were "overrun" with people. The island is a popular tourist destination and visitors have been urged to stay away.

Hawaii Lt Governor Sylvia Luke told reporters: "We have resources that are being taxed."

On Wednesday, at least six people died and scores of others left Maui County after wind-fueled wildfires destroyed hundreds of buildings in the historical town of Lahaina.

"We are still in a search and rescue mode, and so I don't know what will happen to that number," Maui Mayor Richard Bissen said Wednesday.

Lt Governor said it could take months to assess the full scope of the damage from the fires.

"This is the entire state coming together to assist our family on Maui," she said Wednesday.

"We never anticipated a hurricane that did not make impact would cause this type of wildfires. Wildfires that wiped out communities. Wildfires that wiped out businesses."

The wildfire was widespread in Lahaina, a tourist town with a population of 12,000 on the northwestern tip of Maui.

Not many details were provided earlier by the mayor regarding the circumstances surrounding the number of deaths.

The mayor earlier said that several people are unaccounted for including people in vehicles who haven’t gone into a shelter.

Lahaina is a resort city and the main tourist destination on the island. It has been devastated by the fire as images show huge areas decimated.

More From World:

Hawaii: Maui wildfires death toll rises to 36

Hawaii: Maui wildfires death toll rises to 36
Ecuadoran presidential bidder Fernando Villavicencio Valencia assassinated in Quito

Ecuadoran presidential bidder Fernando Villavicencio Valencia assassinated in Quito

17 die as boat carrying more than 50 Rohingya sinks off Myanmar

17 die as boat carrying more than 50 Rohingya sinks off Myanmar
Hawaii: At least six killed in wildfires on Maui island as scores evacuate

Hawaii: At least six killed in wildfires on Maui island as scores evacuate
Georgia parents sue Atlanta hospital, accusing doctor of decapitating baby during delivery

Georgia parents sue Atlanta hospital, accusing doctor of decapitating baby during delivery
Tree falls on 15-year-old high school football player

Tree falls on 15-year-old high school football player

Controversial social media star Lil Tay dies at young age, giving rise to mysteries

Controversial social media star Lil Tay dies at young age, giving rise to mysteries

Maui fires and hurricane Dora wreak havoc in Hawaii, 6 dead

Maui fires and hurricane Dora wreak havoc in Hawaii, 6 dead
Tampa Mayor discovers $1.1m cocaine during fishing trip

Tampa Mayor discovers $1.1m cocaine during fishing trip