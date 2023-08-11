Peter Andre sets clear rules for daughter Princess amidst dating news

Peter Andre has shared his in-house parenting rules for his daughter Princess, whom he shares with ex-wife Katie Price following the revelation that she is dating her first official boyfriend.

Peter said that his rules are very "straightforward" and they don't get challenged by his kids.

In a recent interview with MailOnline, Peter said, "Any parenting tips or rules are only as good as they are in your house."

Unveiling his rules for the kids, the Mysterious Girl singer said, If any of the children, Princess or Junior, wants to invite their girlfriends or boyfriends over to the house, the rules are very simple.

"No bedroom trips, doors stay open and any romantic interest leaves the house before it gets dark."

Peter continued that boyfriends and girlfriends are allowed only during the daytime, adding that he was planning to make some concessions in these rules, reports Mirror.

He added, "In the future, if they plan to have a sleepover, they can sleep downstairs."

Peter shares daughter Princess, 16 and son Junior, 18 with former wife Katie Price and two young kids, daughter Amelia, 9, and son Theo, six with his second wife Emily MacDonagh.

He said that there are younger kids at home and for their well-being, "I don't want them seeing things."