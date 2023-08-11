 
menu menu menu
world
Friday, August 11, 2023
By
Web Desk

‘Vampire child’ with padlocked ankle unearthed in ancient Polish cemetery

By
Web Desk

Friday, August 11, 2023

The “vampire child” was found face down and padlocked, both measures to prevent rising from the grave. — Nicolaus Copernicus University/File
The “vampire child” was found face down and padlocked, both measures to prevent rising from the grave. — Nicolaus Copernicus University/File

Archaeologists have found the remains of a 17th century ‘’vampire child’’, who was buried face down and padlocked to the earth in a likely effort of ensuring the villagers' fears that the child may not come back from the dead.

The skeletal fragments indicate the age of the child between 5 to 7, lying with a triangular padlock attached to one of the child’s feet.

The archaeologists describe this as an anti-vampiric burial technique that was commonly used across Christian Europe dating back to the 14th century.

“Such practices originated in folk beliefs and are sometimes described as anti-vampiric,” the excavators said.

The remains of the “vampire child” were excavated from an ancient necropolis graveyard in Poland.

The "necropolis," which literally translates from Greek into "city of the dead," is also where archaeologists discovered a "vampire" woman last year, who was buried with a padlock attached to her big toe.

Archaeologist Dariusz Poliński, from the University of Nicolaus Copernicus, noted that the item placed under the foot “symbolizes the closing of a stage of life and is meant to protect against the return of the deceased, which was probably feared”, reported Daily Mail.

The rituals of the time period reportedly believed that when a person was buried face down, the dead would “bite into the ground and not harm the living,” according to Poliński.

Thirty such internments were uncovered and archaeologists believed that people who were “feared not only during life but also after death” were also buried in the same manner in the region.

“Ways to protect against the return of the dead include cutting off the head or legs, placing the deceased face down to bite into the ground, burning them, and smashing them with a stone,” Poliński said.

In another discovery, the bones of a pregnant woman with the fetus “determined to be roughly 5 to 6 months old” were also found buried in a similar way.

Poliński said he and his researchers have uncovered about 100 such graves in the cemetery. 

Vampiric outbreaks were associated with mass deaths that were unexplainable during the 14th century. People of that era thought that these vampires would hunt and kill their family members first and then the rest of the village members. 

More From World:

Wildfire in Hawaii's Lahaina leaves 55 dead, decimating 80% of town

Wildfire in Hawaii's Lahaina leaves 55 dead, decimating 80% of town
Un's public portraits to be saved 'at any cost' as North Korea braces for cyclone Khanun

Un's public portraits to be saved 'at any cost' as North Korea braces for cyclone Khanun
China a ‘ticking time bomb’, Biden says

China a ‘ticking time bomb’, Biden says
Russia hits UN-used hotel in Zaporizhzhia, one dead, 16 Injured

Russia hits UN-used hotel in Zaporizhzhia, one dead, 16 Injured
Trump, aide Walt Nauta plead not guilty to latest charges

Trump, aide Walt Nauta plead not guilty to latest charges
Maui fires death toll rises to 53 as historic Hawaiin town of Lahaina destroyed

Maui fires death toll rises to 53 as historic Hawaiin town of Lahaina destroyed

PM Modi govt defeats no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha

PM Modi govt defeats no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha
Frustrated World Scout Jamboree to get some K-pop 'concert therapy' in South Korea

Frustrated World Scout Jamboree to get some K-pop 'concert therapy' in South Korea
WATCH: How traumatised Afghan women weaponised art against mental disorders video

WATCH: How traumatised Afghan women weaponised art against mental disorders
WATCH: Lahaina wildfires in Hawaii decimate hundreds of buildings video

WATCH: Lahaina wildfires in Hawaii decimate hundreds of buildings

Quran burning: Molotov cocktail hurled at Swedish embassy in Lebanon

Quran burning: Molotov cocktail hurled at Swedish embassy in Lebanon
WATCH: Firefighters control grain silos’ fire at France’s La Rochelle port video

WATCH: Firefighters control grain silos’ fire at France’s La Rochelle port
‘Utter chaos’: Why European govts are treating climate activists like radicals

‘Utter chaos’: Why European govts are treating climate activists like radicals

Hawaii: Maui wildfires death toll rises to 36

Hawaii: Maui wildfires death toll rises to 36
Ecuadoran presidential bidder Fernando Villavicencio Valencia assassinated in Quito

Ecuadoran presidential bidder Fernando Villavicencio Valencia assassinated in Quito

17 die as boat carrying more than 50 Rohingya sinks off Myanmar

17 die as boat carrying more than 50 Rohingya sinks off Myanmar
Modi to respond to no-confidence motion today

Modi to respond to no-confidence motion today
Hawaii: At least six killed in wildfires on Maui island as scores evacuate

Hawaii: At least six killed in wildfires on Maui island as scores evacuate
Georgia parents sue Atlanta hospital, accusing doctor of decapitating baby during delivery

Georgia parents sue Atlanta hospital, accusing doctor of decapitating baby during delivery
Tree falls on 15-year-old high school football player

Tree falls on 15-year-old high school football player

Controversial social media star Lil Tay dies at young age, giving rise to mysteries

Controversial social media star Lil Tay dies at young age, giving rise to mysteries