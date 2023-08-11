Katharine McPhee and husband David Foster cut short their Asia tour due to a family tragedy

Katharine McPhee and her spouse David Foster have made public the occurrence of a significant and distressing incident within their family. This situation has prompted both of them to promptly return home from their travels in Asia.

Due to this unforeseen emergency, McPhee is regrettably unable to participate in the final two scheduled performances in Jakarta, Indonesia. She conveyed this news via an Instagram post on Friday morning.

In her statement on Instagram, McPhee wrote “Dearest Jakarta fans, it’s with heavy heart I announce I have to miss our final two shows of our Asia run. David and I have had a horrible tragedy in our family and at least one of us need to get back home to our family.”

The accomplished singer, aged 39, had been performing across Asia alongside her husband, David Foster, a 16-time Grammy Award recipient who is 34 years her senior.



McPhee's post concluded with her expressing her deep apologies and her desire to return to Jakarta in the future to perform for her fans.

Although the precise details of the tragedy remain undisclosed, supporters and fellow celebrities swiftly took to the comments section of the post to offer their well-wishes and support to the couple.

Nicole Scherzinger wrote, “Sending my love and prayers for your family,” while Linda Thompson, Foster's ex-wife expressed, “Sending you and David love, & hoping that everything is OK.”

Afterward, McPhee disabled comments on her post. Foster, on the other hand, seems poised to proceed with the scheduled performances on Friday and Saturday, implying that McPhee will likely be traveling back home on her own.

Foster is scheduled to perform in Jakarta as part of his "David Foster and Friends" tour, accompanied by Michael Bolton, Loren Allred, Peabo Bryson, and Raisa.