 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Friday, August 11, 2023
By
Web Desk

Shay Mitchell shares travel savvy tips and stylish luggage solutions

By
Web Desk

Friday, August 11, 2023

Shay Mitchell shares travel savvy tips and stylish luggage solutions
Shay Mitchell shares travel savvy tips and stylish luggage solutions

Shay Mitchell has proven herself to be a travel expert with her successful Béis luggage brand. The brand recently introduced its first Commuter Collection, earning a dedicated following over time, including celebrities like Hailey Bieber and Ariana Madix.

Mitchell, who has transitioned from acting to business, is known for her packing expertise and overpacking tendencies. She shares some of her effective strategies for making the most of limited suitcase space. 

She emphasized, “It may seem obvious, but the best way to maximize space is to be organized.” She highlights the convenience of Béis Packing Cubes ($68), suggesting, “I am a big believer in the power of the packing cube. Once I tried them I was fully converted and have never looked [back].”

Mitchell also suggests rolling each clothing item when space is tight. She mentioned, “The best news is that our bags are designed for the maximalist … compression-strap, unzip and pocket your way to fitting it all."

Mitchell admits to typically bringing a checked bag on her trips and humorously sidesteps the question of how long she could manage with just a carry-on.

In line with her brand's philosophy, Mitchell offers suitcases in various sizes, including her personal favorites, the East to West Tote ($108) and Carry-On Roller ($218). 

She also introduced the new Commuter Collection, which gives a professional touch to spinner luggage and stylish carryalls. This collection includes seven styles available in both beige and black, offering options like the Belt Bag ($48), Commuter Tote ($118), and Commuter Backpack ($98), along with an innovative version of their popular carry-on.

More From Entertainment:

Keanu Reeves seen smoking as he relaxes before Dogstar’s concert in L.A.

Keanu Reeves seen smoking as he relaxes before Dogstar’s concert in L.A.
Rob Lowe gets honest about 'toxic The West Wing' exit

Rob Lowe gets honest about 'toxic The West Wing' exit

Helen Flanagan faces backlash after revealing where she buys her kids’ shoes

Helen Flanagan faces backlash after revealing where she buys her kids’ shoes
Kate Middleton role increases significantly in royal family as King Charles honours Princess of Wales

Kate Middleton role increases significantly in royal family as King Charles honours Princess of Wales
Katharine McPhee and husband David Foster cut short their Asia tour due to a family tragedy

Katharine McPhee and husband David Foster cut short their Asia tour due to a family tragedy
6ix9ine arrest cause revealed by Police

6ix9ine arrest cause revealed by Police

Harry, Meghan ‘desperate to appease’ Prince William: ‘Can we rent Kensington?’

Harry, Meghan ‘desperate to appease’ Prince William: ‘Can we rent Kensington?’
Amanda Bynes determined to work on mental health after checking into Inpatient Facility

Amanda Bynes determined to work on mental health after checking into Inpatient Facility
Taylor Swift was ecstatic to see former gal pal Karlie Kloss at concert amid Eras tour

Taylor Swift was ecstatic to see former gal pal Karlie Kloss at concert amid Eras tour

Simon Cowell unrecognizable in new video, perplexed fans say ‘too much Botox!'

Simon Cowell unrecognizable in new video, perplexed fans say ‘too much Botox!'
Kate Middleton, Prince William share first joint statement after Harry’s ‘HRH’ title removal video

Kate Middleton, Prince William share first joint statement after Harry’s ‘HRH’ title removal
Tori Spelling is making priceless memories with kids on RV adventure amid housing challenges

Tori Spelling is making priceless memories with kids on RV adventure amid housing challenges