Shay Mitchell shares travel savvy tips and stylish luggage solutions

Shay Mitchell has proven herself to be a travel expert with her successful Béis luggage brand. The brand recently introduced its first Commuter Collection, earning a dedicated following over time, including celebrities like Hailey Bieber and Ariana Madix.

Mitchell, who has transitioned from acting to business, is known for her packing expertise and overpacking tendencies. She shares some of her effective strategies for making the most of limited suitcase space.

She emphasized, “It may seem obvious, but the best way to maximize space is to be organized.” She highlights the convenience of Béis Packing Cubes ($68), suggesting, “I am a big believer in the power of the packing cube. Once I tried them I was fully converted and have never looked [back].”

Mitchell also suggests rolling each clothing item when space is tight. She mentioned, “The best news is that our bags are designed for the maximalist … compression-strap, unzip and pocket your way to fitting it all."

Mitchell admits to typically bringing a checked bag on her trips and humorously sidesteps the question of how long she could manage with just a carry-on.



In line with her brand's philosophy, Mitchell offers suitcases in various sizes, including her personal favorites, the East to West Tote ($108) and Carry-On Roller ($218).

She also introduced the new Commuter Collection, which gives a professional touch to spinner luggage and stylish carryalls. This collection includes seven styles available in both beige and black, offering options like the Belt Bag ($48), Commuter Tote ($118), and Commuter Backpack ($98), along with an innovative version of their popular carry-on.