pakistan
Friday, August 11, 2023
By
Ayaz Akbar Yousafzai

Bushra Bibi's 'personal diary' reveals her influence on Imran Khan’s politics

By
Ayaz Akbar Yousafzai

Friday, August 11, 2023

Bushra Bibi, the former first lady and wife of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan. — Twitter/Provided by the reporter
  • Diary reveals Bushra Bibi's control on Imran Khan's diet.
  • It also shed's light on Bushra Bibi's role in legal matters.
  • Diary includes entrances about the governor's rule.

An alleged private diary of Bushra Bibi — the former first lady and wife of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan — has made eye-opening revelations about her influence in political and private matters revolving around her husband's life. 

The development comes just a day after Bushra Bibi met her husband in Attock jail for the first time after he got arrested from his Zaman Park residence in Lahore on August 5 in connection with the Toshakhana case with accusations of misusing his 2018 to 2022 premiership to buy and sell gifts in state possession that were received during visits abroad and worth more than Rs140 million ($635,000). The former prime minister was removed from power via a no-confidence vote in April last year.

According to the revelations, from the PTI chief's diet to control his legal matters, the alleged diary has shown how Bushra Bibi used to dictate to Khan and how he followed her directives. 

The alleged diary has several entrances and one of them shows that Bushra Bibi decides about the time and the person to put pressure on the judiciary, the army and the government. 

It also talks about the situation arising in case the governor's rule is imposed, stating that the legal team should be prepared to shut down the city and call for a shutter-down strike in case this happens. 

The diary also sheds light on Bushra Bibi's role in legal matters, controlling the conversations between Khan and the lawyers. She also instructs her husband to remain silent. 

"We have to put pressure on the court so that it does not give a negative verdict. By putting pressure, it means that there should be a lot of people in the court," the diary says in this undated entrance. 

It also says that a "public narrative/atmosphere" should be created to revert any negative verdict from the court. "It is better to get a verdict from renowned lawyers, there should be pressure," it added. 

"You should not make an announcement about how long are you coming for and the party shouldn't know about it as well," the diary further stated. 

Furthermore, the diary had several entrances regarding petitions, PTI Senator Azam Swati and Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial.

"Whenever we file a plea for justice, why is it never heard?" said the diary. 

"[CJP] Bandial has come, [Nawaz Sharif] had said that 'now we'll see how this government stays'," it added.

The diary also discloses Bushra Bibi's control of Imran Khan's diet and daily routine, and at what time he has to eat. Details show that Khan has to drink Kahwa, juice and honey as soon as he wakes up in the morning. 

It also reveals that the PTI chairman has to eat only fish, meat or kebab as his lunch along with vitamins. It further says that the former prime minister should be given milk to drink at 12 in the night. 

