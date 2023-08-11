 
menu menu menu
world
Friday, August 11, 2023
By
Web Desk

Brazilian spider causing hours-long painful erections spotted in Austria store

By
Web Desk

Friday, August 11, 2023

A tarantula is photographed after a seizure of animals for trafficking bound to Germany at El Dorado airport, in Bogota, Colombia December 1, 2021. — Reuters
A tarantula is photographed after a seizure of animals for trafficking bound to Germany at El Dorado airport, in Bogota, Colombia December 1, 2021. — Reuters

Authorities in Austria evacuated a superstore after reports of poisonous Brazilian spider sightings, whose venom, can cause painful erections in human males for hours that need medical assistance to treat.

According to reports, the bite of the Brazilian spider causes an erection — due to its toxins — which last for hours, and if not properly treated, may adversely impact males.

The Penny shop — 45 miles west of Vienna — was closed Tuesday in Krems an der Donau over fears of the four-inch black and red Brazilian wandering spider.

New York Post reported that the store manager called the fire department after spotting the spider, forcing the store personnel to seal the store’s banana crates.

The emergency department warned that the Brazilian wandering spider may have landed in Europe by hiding in bunches of bananas.

Officials could not find any such spider after an extensive search.

A spokesman for the Rewe retail group said: "Comprehensive cleaning and disinfection measures are now underway to prepare the store for reopening."

However, authorities added: "Despite an extensive search, no spiders have been found to date."

This wandering spider is one of the planet's most venomous and its bites can be fatal after causing hypothermia, blurred vision, convulsions, and, in some cases, erections.

In the Guinness Book of World Records, the spider in question is regarded as the world's most venomous animal.

Its scientific name — Phoneutria — means "murderess" in the Greek language.

The Brazilian spider is usually found in South American countries and is known for wandering into human spaces.

According to the New York Post report, the creature is one of the planet's most venomous spiders, and its symptoms can be fatal causing hypothermia, blurred vision, convulsions and, in some cases, erections.

The Brazilian spider's poison is being studied for those who have erectile dysfunction after it was found that a bite from one of the spiders can give male victims a four-hour erection.

Estimates suggest that some 4,000 people are bitten by the spider each year, with 0.5% of them proving fatal.

Health experts suggest that one bite from the spider can lead to cramping and tachycardia, or an increased heartbeat.

They are known as the wandering spider because they do not build webs, but instead walk the jungle floor at night looking for prey.

More From World:

Russia-Ukraine war: Zelensky kicks out 'corrupt' military commissars after strategic losses

Russia-Ukraine war: Zelensky kicks out 'corrupt' military commissars after strategic losses
Australian journo Cheng Lei's ‘love letter’ lays bare pains of China detention

Australian journo Cheng Lei's ‘love letter’ lays bare pains of China detention
Wildfire in Hawaii's Lahaina leaves 55 dead, decimating 80% of town

Wildfire in Hawaii's Lahaina leaves 55 dead, decimating 80% of town
Un's public portraits to be saved 'at any cost' as North Korea braces for cyclone Khanun

Un's public portraits to be saved 'at any cost' as North Korea braces for cyclone Khanun
‘Vampire child’ with padlocked ankle unearthed in ancient Polish cemetery

‘Vampire child’ with padlocked ankle unearthed in ancient Polish cemetery
China a ‘ticking time bomb’, Biden says

China a ‘ticking time bomb’, Biden says
Russia hits UN-used hotel in Zaporizhzhia, one dead, 16 Injured

Russia hits UN-used hotel in Zaporizhzhia, one dead, 16 Injured
Trump, aide Walt Nauta plead not guilty to latest charges

Trump, aide Walt Nauta plead not guilty to latest charges
Maui fires death toll rises to 53 as historic Hawaiin town of Lahaina destroyed

Maui fires death toll rises to 53 as historic Hawaiin town of Lahaina destroyed

PM Modi govt defeats no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha

PM Modi govt defeats no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha
Frustrated World Scout Jamboree to get some K-pop 'concert therapy' in South Korea

Frustrated World Scout Jamboree to get some K-pop 'concert therapy' in South Korea
WATCH: How traumatised Afghan women weaponised art against mental disorders video

WATCH: How traumatised Afghan women weaponised art against mental disorders