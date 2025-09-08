 
Geo News

Turkey arrests teen after fatal shooting killing two policemen

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya says investigation is underway following arrest of 16-year-old suspect

By
AFP
|

September 08, 2025

Turkish police personnel pictured at an incident site in this undated image. — Reuters/File
Turkish police personnel pictured at an incident site in this undated image. — Reuters/File
  • 16-year-old suspect attacks police station in Balcova.
  • Teenager has no criminal record, previous arrests: governor.
  •  Assailant used "long-barrelled gun" in attack, says media.

ISTANBUL: Two policemen were killed and two others wounded in a shooting attack on a police station near the Turkish city of Izmir on Monday, and a 16-year-old suspect was arrested, a minister said.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said the "heinous" attack on the police station in Balcova, a district just west of the resort city, left two officers dead and a third "seriously injured".

"The suspect in the incident, 16-year-old EB, has been arrested and an investigation has been opened," he wrote on X.

Speaking to Turkish media at the scene, Izmir governor Suleyman Elban said the suspect lived on the same road as the police station and was injured during his arrest.

"The murder suspect is a 16-year-old who lives on this street. He has no criminal record or previous arrests for any crime," he told the private NTV television, saying the teenager was "apprehended with injuries".

It was not immediately clear why the station was attacked but footage posted by the Gercek Gundem news website showed mobile phone footage of a person in a balaclava, a black top and pale trousers jogging along the pavement carrying a rifle and then entering a building.

Another clip widely published showed the alleged attacker lying on the pavement being attended by paramedics.

He appeared to be conscious but the back of his trousers were covered with blood and multiple bullet cases were lying the ground.

A third clip showed a group of civilians helping to manhandle the suspect into a police van.

The DHA news agency said the assailant had used "a long-barrelled gun", while NTV described the weapon as a "pump-action shotgun".

Police immediately fanned out across the area, imposing tight security measures, media reports said.

Izmir Mayor Cemil Tugay denounced a "treacherous" attack and sent his condolences to the families of the dead in a post on X.

Thai cannabis-championing tycoon takes office as PM
Thai cannabis-championing tycoon takes office as PM
Japan PM Ishiba resigns after series of bruising election losses
Japan PM Ishiba resigns after series of bruising election losses
India's arrogance pushed US closer to Pakistan, says ex-US general video
India's arrogance pushed US closer to Pakistan, says ex-US general
Huge crowds at the Vatican as teen becomes first millennial saint
Huge crowds at the Vatican as teen becomes first millennial saint
Trump escalates crackdown threats with Chicago 'war' warning
Trump escalates crackdown threats with Chicago 'war' warning
Strong winds fuel fires in Portugal and Spain
Strong winds fuel fires in Portugal and Spain
Washington DC residents protest against Trump's troop deployment to the city
Washington DC residents protest against Trump's troop deployment to the city
China criticises Australia, Canada warships in Taiwan Strait
China criticises Australia, Canada warships in Taiwan Strait