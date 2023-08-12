Cristiano Ronaldo's heroics remembered as Real Madrid celebrate Super Cup win anniversary. Real Madrid

Real Madrid Football Club is marking a significant milestone as they celebrate the anniversary of their European Super Cup victory, a triumph illuminated by Cristiano Ronaldo's exceptional performance.

The club is looking back with pride on the memorable day when they secured their second European Super Cup title against Sevilla. The victory, achieved on 12 August 2014 in Cardiff, Wales, remains a testament to the prowess of both the team and their star player, Cristiano Ronaldo.

As fans and football enthusiasts revisit this historic occasion, it's impossible to overlook the pivotal role played by Ronaldo on that fateful day. His extraordinary skill and determination propelled Real Madrid to a 2-0 victory, with both goals attributed to his prowess on the field. The memory of Ronaldo expertly converting a Gareth Bale cross and then securing the win with a powerful finish remains vivid, reminding us all of his unmatched contribution to the club's success.

The anniversary celebrations not only pay homage to the team's remarkable victory but also serve as a tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo's impact during his time at Real Madrid. His legacy continues to resonate in the hearts of fans as they relive his heroics and the subsequent jubilant scenes of the team lifting the European Super Cup trophy.

LINE-UPS:

2- Real Madrid: Casillas, Carvajal, Ramos, Pepe, Coentrão (Marcelo, 84’), Modric (Illarramendi, 86’), Kroos, James (Isco, 72’), Bale, Cristiano Ronaldo and Benzema.

0- Sevilla: Beto, Coke (Diogo, 84’), Pareja, Carriço, Fazio, Fernando Navarro, Krychowiak, Aleix Vidal (Iago Aspas, 66’), Vitolo, Denis (Reyes, 78’) and Bacca.

Goals:

1-0 (min. 30): Cristiano Ronaldo.

2-0 (min. 49): Cristiano Ronaldo.

Referee: Mark Clattenburg (England).

Stadium: Cardiff City Stadium.